Film production tax credit moves N.M. forward

More than 8,000 people in New Mexico rely on the film and television production industry for their livelihood. That’s more than double from just a few years ago, and the number is still growing.
Make no mistake, even with everything else New Mexico offers — 300 days of sunshine, an experienced crew base, exceptional studios and locations — there would be no film industry here without the Film Production Tax Credit Act, passed in 2003, supported by two Republican and two Democratic governors, and updated in 2019. Without the incentives, studios, films and TV pilots would simply go elsewhere — and those thousands of New Mexicans who depend upon those productions would be devastated.
The numbers don’t lie. New Mexico saw an increase in direct spending by film and television industry from 2014-17, then a drop in 2018 because the previous cap of $50 million added uncertainty to the incentive and created a huge payment backlog. Last year, the direct spend by the industry hit a record high, and since Jan. 1, with the cap lifted to $110 million and the back IOUs paid off, the state has seen more than 60 new productions.
Veteran location managers remember a time when producers used to go where they thought a movie should be made. Today, sets and sceneries are mobile, computer-generated technology can easily make one place look like another, and a script can be rewritten to fit a place.
So it’s not surprising that areas outside California with the most production spending — Vancouver, B.C.; Georgia; Louisiana; and New York — are those with the most competitive incentives.
As I speak about this issue around the state, I have been sharing NBCUniversal’s financial data gathered from just two seasons of the TV drama series Midnight, Texas. It shows that the production spent $74 million, with $32 million of that going directly to New Mexicans in payroll. Some 4,000 state residents worked on the set as talent, crew and extras for a total of 922,000 hours.
This out-of-state money went to 400 vendors: $3.6 million on equipment rental; $2.8 million for food; $2 million on lodging; $2.8 million for props and sets. These dollars circulate through the economy, boosting wealth for New Mexico families.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is diversifying the state away from its reliance on a volatile revenue source. Among the 2019 tax credit changes is a 5 percent boost for productions in rural areas, and we already are seeing new interest in filmmaking outside the Albuquerque-Santa Fe corridor.
One of the requirements of the law is that the New Mexico Film Office publish up-to-date production data. Today we are announcing that this information is available on the Film Office website’s incentives page under statistics, and more data will be published as it becomes available.
Another key innovation is a new partnership agreement that encourages studios to sign a 10-year commitment for a production hub in New Mexico and provide a decadelong stream of projects. These partnerships are one reason New Mexico is at the front of the line with studios looking to expand and create jobs. It’s also creating a buzz with other states who wonder why they are missing out.
Colorado has debated about its reduced film incentives, and last month its largest film-production studio closed. “The move comes as industry leaders worry that three years of reduced film-incentive funding is already drying up jobs,” the Denver Business Journal writes.
Michigan also is debating bringing back an incentives program with the goal of creating a permanent production hub. The momentum comes in part after MGM decided to produce its Aretha Franklin movie, Respect, in Atlanta instead of Aretha’s hometown of Detroit.
For every $1 spent by productions in New Mexico, 25 cents to 30 cents is rebated back, but that is only returned after a film or TV show has wrapped, paid its employees and vendors, and met all other obligations, some of which include promoting the state and contributing to workforce training.
Republicans and Democrats who back the film incentives understand this principle: Investing a little brings a lot of opportunity for those who live and work here. It brings better jobs, stable year-round employment and new development.
Do we really want to make 8,000 jobs go away? Reduce the incentives, and you cut jobs and economic opportunities in New Mexico. We almost went there once. Let’s not go back. Let’s keep moving forward.
Alicia J. Keyes is the Cabinet secretary for the state Economic Development Department and a former film executive with the Walt Disney Co.