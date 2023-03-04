There’s little doubt the film and media business is booming in New Mexico.

Productions can be seen everywhere you look — from Dark Winds in Tesuque Pueblo to The Locksmith in Las Cruces, to Netflix doubling its footprint with 10 additional stages at Albuquerque Studios and starting production on a new miniseries that will provide jobs to 4,000 New Mexico cast and crew members.

New Mexico has become known internationally, not just for its red or green chile and the Balloon Fiesta, but as the home for productions including Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and Stranger Things.

Alicia J. Keyes is Cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Economic Development Department. Amber Dodson is director of the New Mexico Film Office.