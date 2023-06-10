Like many of you reading this, I live a fairly comfortable life and don’t struggle with illicit drug addiction. I have never tried them myself. Coming from that perspective, I know it can be difficult for my peers to empathize with those who do or the struggles the addicted face. Unfortunately, this attitude has led many people I know not to see the opioid epidemic as a crisis that affects them.
Yet in the very pages of this newspaper, it is not uncommon for me to come across an obituary of a classmate of mine from my time in high school in Pojoaque or my time at Northern New Mexico College who passed away in their 20s or 30s. Our future, gone to a pill or injection. Families are left devastated by the death. Often the children of the addicted need to be raised by their grandparents or another family member, further straining the finances of communities that don’t have much to begin with. The lost potential makes it harder and harder for our community to generate generational wealth and education.
Often those who do make it unfortunately decide it would be a better idea to move out, or just move right outside where the crime is. That drives talent and ambition outside communities that need it the most. If you think that makes one immune, think again. Emergency services either for you or your family are greatly impacted by the response to the overdoses or the crime generated by the most desperately addicted. Especially if you live right outside one of these communities; rural areas tend to rely on services in the next biggest town.
Many communities in Rio Arriba County and northern Santa Fe County rely on Española for both emergency services and medical services. Any grandparents who live in one of these communities may have their medical care impacted by the response times being delayed because services are stressed. As Northern New Mexico’s population ages, this is more and more a reality for many families. The talent drain means we have fewer police officers and first responders, leading to more burnout and the equipment for our existing first responders to be degraded and needing to be replaced more quickly. My grandparents live in rural Rio Arriba County and my parents live in rural northern Santa Fe County; this weighs on my mind a lot.
Our leaders desperately need to take this crisis more seriously. We need to aid the addicted and prevent new users while cracking down on dealers and supply chains. There needs to be greater collaboration between local municipalities, the counties, the state and the feds. We can no longer let this issue stay on the back burner. The hottest issues that all the politicians like to talk about — crime, poverty, education and social services — can all be traced directly or indirectly back to drugs.
I know drug enforcement is not exactly a popular topic these days because of some overreach with policies in the past. However, I don’t think we’ve ever faced a drug crisis this challenging. We needed to do this decades ago, but it is not too late to start today.
Sam LeDoux is an Española resident who grew up in the valley. He’s been involved in government and politics for over 10 years and is best known for working in the administrations of Gov. Doug Ducey and Gov. Larry Hogan. He also worked on the campaigns of Gov. Susana Martinez and the late Sen. John McCain.