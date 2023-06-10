Like many of you reading this, I live a fairly comfortable life and don’t struggle with illicit drug addiction. I have never tried them myself. Coming from that perspective, I know it can be difficult for my peers to empathize with those who do or the struggles the addicted face. Unfortunately, this attitude has led many people I know not to see the opioid epidemic as a crisis that affects them.

Yet in the very pages of this newspaper, it is not uncommon for me to come across an obituary of a classmate of mine from my time in high school in Pojoaque or my time at Northern New Mexico College who passed away in their 20s or 30s. Our future, gone to a pill or injection. Families are left devastated by the death. Often the children of the addicted need to be raised by their grandparents or another family member, further straining the finances of communities that don’t have much to begin with. The lost potential makes it harder and harder for our community to generate generational wealth and education.

Often those who do make it unfortunately decide it would be a better idea to move out, or just move right outside where the crime is. That drives talent and ambition outside communities that need it the most. If you think that makes one immune, think again. Emergency services either for you or your family are greatly impacted by the response to the overdoses or the crime generated by the most desperately addicted. Especially if you live right outside one of these communities; rural areas tend to rely on services in the next biggest town.

Sam LeDoux is an Española resident who grew up in the valley. He’s been involved in government and politics for over 10 years and is best known for working in the administrations of Gov. Doug Ducey and Gov. Larry Hogan. He also worked on the campaigns of Gov. Susana Martinez and the late Sen. John McCain.

