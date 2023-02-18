In an already precarious situation, people diagnosed with serious mental illness in Doña Ana County have fewer options available to them.
Sometime last year and quietly, the psychiatric unit at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces closed its doors with no community input. City and county managers are current board members of the hospital and were fully aware of the closure.
This was reported by Peter Goodman last month in the Las Cruces Sun-News. He also stated the contract the hospital had with the city required it to maintain a psychiatric unit.
The unit of 12 beds is a serious loss for this community, and it appears there is a lack of interest with city and county managers to do anything about it.
Sen. Jeff Steinborn and Rep. Carrie Hamblen have expressed support for improved services, and U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján has been instrumental in assisting with setting up a mobile crisis team with the fire department here.
But we need beds. We have one facility in Las Cruces that changes number of beds available based on census.
E. Fuller Torrey, psychiatrist at the The Treatment Advocacy Center in Virginia, has stated that 60 psychiatric beds are needed for a population of 100,000. We are New Mexico’s second-largest city and growing with over 100,000 people and are not close to that number.
The unit at Memorial was stable. Though small, it was within a hospital with medical services on site. People who had been hospitalized there felt it was a safe unit.
I’ve been talking with family members of adult children diagnosed with serious mental illness. One is an older person trying to care for her daughter who lives with her.
Another is someone I spoke to years ago who expressed there have been no changes and said, “I don’t know what to do with my son anymore.”
I really believe this closure may not have happened if families had more support and were empowered to become advocates.
Its mission statement includes, “For too long, youth and adults living with serious mental illnesses have been subjected to needless physical and emotional suffering and often incarceration, homelessness and death due to policy barriers to treatment. ...”
It would be made up of families and family advocates who would work on a state and federal level to help change laws and improve services for seriously mentally ill people.
Pamela Field is a psychiatric nurse, former New Mexico board member on the Alliance on Mental Illness as well as local president. She lives in Las Cruces. She can be reached at funkyearrings@yahoo.com.