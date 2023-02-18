In an already precarious situation, people diagnosed with serious mental illness in Doña Ana County have fewer options available to them.

Sometime last year and quietly, the psychiatric unit at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces closed its doors with no community input. City and county managers are current board members of the hospital and were fully aware of the closure.

This was reported by Peter Goodman last month in the Las Cruces Sun-News. He also stated the contract the hospital had with the city required it to maintain a psychiatric unit.

Pamela Field is a psychiatric nurse, former New Mexico board member on the Alliance on Mental Illness as well as local president. She lives in Las Cruces. She can be reached at funkyearrings@yahoo.com.