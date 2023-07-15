As the Farm Bill comes up for renewal in Congress, we are reminded again of its critical importance, not only to the New Mexico delegation but to the entire House and Senate. Food assistance programs including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, as well as funding for the nation’s food insecurity advocates like Feeding America, which are beacons of hope for countless individuals and families facing food insecurity, are funded through this bill, which also leverages state funding for these assistance programs.

But in New Mexico, with its rich history of agriculture, the Farm Bill is also a necessity for many small farmers who need assistance with natural and unforeseen crises that affect their business year to year, and to help with equipment and new technology.

In New Mexico, where cultural heritage and economic disparities intersect, food pantries like ours serve as lifelines, bridging the gap between hunger and sustenance. They live out the motto of Casa de Peregrinos: “Food for Today, Hope for Tomorrow.” In the border region, food insecurity and poverty profoundly impact families and communities who are in urgent need of collective action. In Doña Ana County, the poverty level has lingered at around 24% for many years, and in some areas of the county, is as high as 40%.

Lorenzo Alba Jr. is executive director of the Casa de Peregrinos Food Pantry.

