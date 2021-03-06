Family separation is happening under the Biden administration. There has been some attention in the news that they are reopening makeshift tent facilities in Carrizo Springs, Texas, to hold migrant children because all of the space for unaccompanied children crossing the border has filled up.
These are not the “cages” that the media shows in pictures of kids sleeping on the floor of border patrol hieleras, iceboxes, under Mylar blankets, but there is nevertheless good reason to be troubled. The agencies in charge, Health and Human Services and the Office of Refugee Resettlement, do not have the best track records when it comes to caring for migrant children in these settings.
I have sympathy for the administration here. When children migrate alone there are no easy answers and there is a lot of regulation that the public at large doesn’t always understand amid the outrage. I also don’t mean to let anyone off the hook. We should be screaming for maximum oversight from nongovernmental organizations, for the terms of the Flores Settlement to be followed and for these children to be moved as quickly and safely as possible from confinement to the custody of their families and chosen sponsors.
What is ridiculous, though, is that the Biden administration and the media are using words like “crisis” and “surge” to describe this situation when it is a manufactured emergency borne from our government’s bad policy. Right now, asylum-seeking families are being categorically turned away from the border because of the COVID-19-based Title 42 order that denies families the ability to seek refuge at the ports of entry and immediately expels people caught entering between ports. (This is where it is always important to note that under U.S. immigration law, it is completely lawful to seek asylum by crossing the border without authorization, lest anyone believe that turning an asylum-seeking family coldly back into Mexico is appropriate punishment for breaking a law).
Thus, the only way a kid can get to safety is to come across without their parents because unaccompanied children receive stricter legal protections to remain in the U.S. that family units do not enjoy. Children have to be put into the custody of Office of Refugee Resettlement. Pause for a moment to consider if your family’s best option was to send your kid alone across an international border. This is family separation whether the government explicitly intends it to be or not.
Are there other options? Yes. The government can lift Title 42 and use a mechanism called parole to let asylum-seeking families into the U.S. as cautiously as possible, move directly to their families and sponsors and pursue their cases in immigration court without being detained.
This will be a big undertaking and we are still in a pandemic, but it would help families stay safe and avoid having an enormous “surge” in unaccompanied minors that makes opening these unwanted tent camps necessary. It would require our country to stop criminalizing people who need to migrate, which is exactly what the Biden administration claims it is seeking to do. Until then, family separation is alive and well in America, and we need to pay attention.
