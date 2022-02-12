Over 60 percent of children in New Mexico experience economic insecurity. The pandemic has exacerbated the challenges the majority of New Mexico families face. Price inflation coupled with stagnating wages means fewer groceries for the week, lights going out, and more dependence on family, friends and community.
Policymakers have attempted to address family economic insecurity through reform to the child tax credit, an annual return for the cost of raising a child in the U.S. Many have argued the child tax credit was originally intended for middle- and upper-class American families, those who would not qualify for child care subsidies, yet the pandemic compelled the president and Congress to redefine the credit by opening eligibility to all families in the U.S. with at least one child.
At the Partnership for Community Action, we observed an immediate impact for the families with whom we work. Our young-parent cohort, composed of 18 mothers under the age of 29, shared newfound desires about returning to school and purchasing a home.
Parent Jennifer Guereca said, “I’m trying to continue my studies so that I can have a salary in the future. … I know this tax credit has helped me and other single moms, it helps us to be able afford what they need to to support our families, especially when work has gone down and salaries have gone down.” For families who work in income-volatile industries like construction and oil, it meant a few months of economic stability.
The rollout, however, was not perfect as a public benefit designed to meet the needs of low-income New Mexicans: Disbursement was easiest for those families who regularly file taxes and are paid a consistent salary. Families whose income can change drastically between weeks or those who hold nontraditional forms of employment encountered systemic barriers to receive the credit.
One mother shared how she was swindled by a tax preparer in 2017 that charged hundreds of dollars for a simple return. Another has spent most of her life outside the U.S. and is unfamiliar with the complexities of the U.S. tax system. These experiences challenge us to consider the inequities present in our tax and financial systems.
Congress failed to pass an extension of the tax credit as part of the American Rescue Plan, and families need a long-term solution. Should Congress eventually pass a similar change to the tax credit, it ought to include funds for municipalities and grassroots organizations to promote and help families navigate the IRS process for both filers and nonfilers.
It can be an opportunity for those disillusioned by the tax system and financial institutions to create new, enduring relationships with credible tax preparers and institutions, like credit unions, that invest directly in local communities.
