I beg to differ from The Washington Post editorial that also appeared in The New Mexican (“Here’s why fake meat products are fizzling,” May 13)

First and foremost, I think many meat analogs taste fine. There now are so many meat analogs that anyone can eat a plant-based diet and eat like a king or queen. There are plant-based eggs, sausage, hamburgers and meatballs, chicken tenders, ham, deli meats, crab cakes, tuna and beef jerky.

No, not all it is great, but most is pretty good. Also, there are lots of vegan cookbooks with yummy recipes. I’m only a fair cook, and I make vegan burritos, quiche, egg foo young, wraps, biscuits and gravy, cookies and cakes, and stir fry everything. Beyond Beef burgers taste great, fried or grilled. I will put the Impossible Burger (from the Plaza Café) up against any burger anywhere.

Marc Bonem lives in Santa Fe.

