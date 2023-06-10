I beg to differ from TheWashington Post editorial that also appeared in The New Mexican (“Here’s why fake meat products are fizzling,” May 13)
First and foremost, I think many meat analogs taste fine. There now are so many meat analogs that anyone can eat a plant-based diet and eat like a king or queen. There are plant-based eggs, sausage, hamburgers and meatballs, chicken tenders, ham, deli meats, crab cakes, tuna and beef jerky.
No, not all it is great, but most is pretty good. Also, there are lots of vegan cookbooks with yummy recipes. I’m only a fair cook, and I make vegan burritos, quiche, egg foo young, wraps, biscuits and gravy, cookies and cakes, and stir fry everything. Beyond Beef burgers taste great, fried or grilled. I will put the Impossible Burger (from the Plaza Café) up against any burger anywhere.
Second, I care about my health. It’s pretty well documented that a plant-based diet reduces obesity, Type 2 diabetes, inflammation, blood pressure, LDL and total cholesterol. ThePost derides the long ingredient list of meat analogs. But they don’t mention the ingredient list for meat products, which include growth hormones, antibiotics and heaven knows what else.
Yes, there is a price premium, but that’s true for all healthy food.
Third, I do care about the world outside of my skin. Meat production is an environmental disaster, using vast amount of water and producing climate change-causing methane as a byproduct. As the world population approaches 8 billion, we are already well past the globe’s carrying capacity. We are sacrificing the climate, as well as the last of our wild lands and animals. And still 10% of the world’s population is hungry.
Finally, animal “manufacturing” (yes, food animals are just a unit of production) can be truly horrible. As just one example, approximately 50% of all chicken eggs turn out to be male. But the food manufacturers have little use for male chickens. So, the majority of male chicks are destroyed by grinding them up. What do you think the creator thinks of that? As a member of the male persuasion, I kind of take it personally.
Change is a process. It isn’t always easy, comfortable or to our tastes. But sometimes it is necessary.