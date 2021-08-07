As the election season begins, it is clear to me the voters in Santa Fe’s District 1 have a No. 1 priority: safe and clean neighborhoods and parks. Basic city services like trash cleanup, weed removal and safety patrols must be provided on a consistent, equitable basis across the district. From the Plaza to North Hill homes to Frenchy’s Field, we need to protect and nurture the places where we live, where we walk our dogs and where we play with our kids and grandkids.
We can begin to accomplish this by having city departments that are fully staffed. What is the status of city of Santa Fe employees today? We have over 200 vacant positions in vital city departments. No wonder when we call for help from the city, no one answers the phone, and it may take hours or days for someone to respond. Believe it or not, we have firefighters, librarians and senior center workers making less than $15 per hour. No wonder the good people who work in Santa Fe cannot afford to live in Santa Fe. No wonder experienced, valuable employees who work for the city decide to leave and work somewhere else. No wonder our neighborhoods and parks are being neglected.
A good first step to a solution starts by raising the minimum wage for city of Santa Fe employees to $15 per hour.
A review of the city budget that just passed shows some good initiatives to help with our economic recovery. However, it also shows specific areas where funds should be used to invest in our city employees instead of out-of-town employers.
The new budget increased the amount paid for outside contractual services by $17 million. Our current administration plans to pay outside firms to provide basic city services instead of hiring people who want to work and live in Santa Fe. This not only violates the terms of the city’s collective bargaining agreement (which expired last year), it also violates the basic concept of fair pay for fair work.
We must build a realistic adjustment to the minimum wage with a long-overdue new collective bargaining agreement with the city’s union employees. This can be accomplished by adjusting the compensation of all city of Santa Fe employees by $1.34 per hour each year for two years. This will bring us to the $15 per hour minimum. This will also ensure an equitable adjustment across the board for all city employees. We can easily use part of the increased budgeted amount of $17 million to enact this change. We must invest in our people by changing our budget priorities.
This should be the beginning of win-win solutions to many of the problems we face today. Our city employees win with fair and reasonable pay for fair and reasonable work. One way our affordable-housing solution wins is that it provides Santa Feans more buying power when choosing a place to live.
Our No. 1 priority of safe and clean neighborhoods and parks wins with the much-needed care and support of a City Hall that delivers services in a timely and competent manner.
Santa Fe must be on the leading edge of these types of changes, not trailing behind the pack. The challenges we face today certainly call for an inclusive, open approach to solutions that respect and welcome everyone, regardless of income or stature.
We must have the political will to make these types of commonsense changes. Vote on Nov. 2.
