First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies lamented that New Mexico’s new Extreme Risk Protection Order law is rarely used, successfully implemented only three times, suggesting a problem. I concur. We must first improve the law with more rigorous due process, train appropriate people in its use and then implement a stronger law with more buy in from our law enforcement community.
I suspect many in law enforcement are reluctant to use the law for at least two reasons. The standard of proof in New Mexico is the lowest possible, “preponderance of evidence.” Second, because this is a civil procedure, there is no right to counsel. Imagine a recipient of an ex parte order hauled into court, oblivious to how courtrooms work, not able to afford an attorney, and finding that the state’s burden of proof is barely more than a coin flip.
Perhaps a judge may want to err on the side of caution and issue the order, thus putting a judicial thumb on the scale. Therefore many sheriffs, elected by their constituents, may be reticent to use the orders. In a February 2020 Associated Press article, Florida sheriffs from small towns said they knew their constituents well enough to not want to use this sort of law as a first choice. In some Florida cases, firearms were quietly removed from the household to safe storage.
There is something else for us to scrutinize about Florida. In spite of that state using a higher standard of evidence, “clear and compelling,” Extreme Risk Protection Order requests have been made in Florida more than 3,000 times since its law was passed in 2018. Building more rigorous due process into the law is not an impediment to its effectiveness. In fact, a higher standard may encourage more law enforcement agencies to get behind the law.
Some suggestions? Raise the standard of proof at the 10-day hearing stage to “clear and compelling.” The initial ex parte process could remain at probable cause or preponderance of evidence to balance public safety with the fact that the initial order is for a brief period. Second, ensure the recipient of an order is guaranteed legal representation since Second and Fourth Amendment rights are in play. Third, ensure those who can ask for an order are sufficiently familiar with the recipient and the situation so their testimony is credible.
The idea of allowing peace officers to request an order seems odd, since most peace officers rarely, if ever, interact with most of us except, perhaps, on the worst day of our lives. Conversely, if a peace officer knows the situation well, that officer should be empowered to request an Extreme Risk Protection Order. Ensure some sort of social services are available to an order recipient so the underlying problems are addressed rather than kicked down the road.
Finally, join other states in evaluating how well the law works with peer-review-quality data. The Rand Corp., in an April 2020 review of the Extreme Risk Protection Order laws on the books, stated that evidence for their effectiveness was inconclusive. Such laws are a recent addition to the legal quiver, most adopted since 2018. We need to study before and after outcomes in the various states before drawing rigorous conclusions on effectiveness in order to fine tune them.
We can make this work by ensuring buy-in from law enforcement, ensuring due process for recipients and improving training for all of those entities that interact in issuing orders to protect the public. Let’s make the Extreme Risk Protection Order law work.
