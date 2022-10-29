The U.S. Department of Energy proposes a dramatic expansion of the type and amount of radioactive waste for burial at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant. In March, community groups rallied outside the state Capitol protesting this planned expansion, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham sent the Department of Energy a letter in April that cited “ongoing frustration among New Mexicans regarding the lack of meaningful and transparent public engagement from the DOE on waste clean-up, shipments, and long-term plans for the WIPP.”

While it may seem too late to protest a facility that has operated for decades, citizen activists are right to object, and the governor is right to demand the Department of Energy address the concerns of state citizens.

After a quarter-century of planning, design and certification, WIPP opened in 1999. At that time, the safety analyses and licensing were based on the assumption that radioactive elements, mainly about 10 tons of plutonium on clothing, tools and other detritus, would comprise only a small portion of the total waste buried at WIPP. The late Sen. Pete Domenici specifically told the Department of Energy in 2002 that “weapons material wastes can never be simply diluted in order to comply with criteria for WIPP disposal.”

Geologist Dennis McQuillan is the former chief scientist of the New Mexico Environment Department and lives in Santa Fe. Rodney Ewing is a regents professor emeritus in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at the University of New Mexico and co-director of Stanford University’s Center for International Security and Cooperation.

