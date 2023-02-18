As a working mother of a 2-year-old daughter, access to child care is incredibly important in our day-to-day lives. As the sole provider for my household and the primary parent, I face many challenges, including my partner’s ongoing battle with COVID-19 and its aftermath, which has wreaked havoc on their system. My partner now requires 24/7 oxygen support and struggles with simple daily life tasks.
With my job, I never thought I would qualify for any support for my child. However, when I heard the child care assistance program was expanded in New Mexico, I was thrilled to learn I was eligible after income guidelines had been increased to 400% of the federal poverty line.
Once I was approved for assistance, I struggled to find a child care provider. Every place I called had a significant waitlist due to the shortage of providers, and I placed my daughter on 25 waitlists. It was a constant battle, but I called them weekly, and my daughter finally secured a spot in September.
This past November, 70% of New Mexico voters said yes to Constitutional Amendment 1, permanent funding for early childhood education. Now, the Legislature has the opportunity to adopt the executive budget recommendation for the Early Childhood Education and Care Department, which would keep funding intact for my daughter to remain in child care and address workforce issues responsible for a low supply of child care providers.
This state initiative has been a lifesaver. I cannot stress enough the importance of continued funding for programs like this. Child care gives us the support and security we need, and with our unpredictable home life, the thought of losing access to day care is frightening. Having a consistent routine for my daughter is vital for her development. My support system is limited, with only my 75-year-old mother, who helps me daily when my daughter gets out of day care.
As working parents, we should not have to sacrifice our careers or our children’s well-being to make ends meet. The expanded child care assistance program in New Mexico has been a game-changer for my family and me. I am a testament to the positive impact of expanded child care assistance programs, and that’s why I advocate alongside others with the Save the Children Action Network for their continued support.
These programs profoundly affect families, the economy and our state’s future; our responsibility is to ensure their availability. I recently shared my story with my representative, Meredith Dixon, and encourage other parents to join me and urge our leaders in the Legislature to make child care a priority by adopting the executive budget recommendation for the Early Childhood Education and Care Department.
Kim Stout is a Save the Children Action Network advocate in New Mexico.