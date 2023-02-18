As a working mother of a 2-year-old daughter, access to child care is incredibly important in our day-to-day lives. As the sole provider for my household and the primary parent, I face many challenges, including my partner’s ongoing battle with COVID-19 and its aftermath, which has wreaked havoc on their system. My partner now requires 24/7 oxygen support and struggles with simple daily life tasks.

With my job, I never thought I would qualify for any support for my child. However, when I heard the child care assistance program was expanded in New Mexico, I was thrilled to learn I was eligible after income guidelines had been increased to 400% of the federal poverty line.

Once I was approved for assistance, I struggled to find a child care provider. Every place I called had a significant waitlist due to the shortage of providers, and I placed my daughter on 25 waitlists. It was a constant battle, but I called them weekly, and my daughter finally secured a spot in September.

Kim Stout is a Save the Children Action Network advocate in New Mexico.