Despite the best efforts of many large companies, it is looking more likely that working from home will be a competitive benefit for the modern professional worker. As we Millennials approach our middle ages, the high cost of living in a large, expensive city with a long commute is becoming less and less attractive, especially for those of us who are starting to have or desire to have families.

For New Mexico, this offers a good opportunity to tackle one of the largest issues facing the state — the loss of young professional workers and college graduates.

To capitalize on a working-from-home future to keep young New Mexicans in the state or get those who have moved away to come back, our state needs to improve internet connectivity. That’s particularly true in the more rural areas of the state — the places suffering the most from population loss. A lot of work is being done across the state to invest in New Mexico’s broadband access, but as companies and the state look to find more ways to get cable in the ground, maybe it is better to promote better access to wireless internet.

Sam LeDoux is an Española resident.

Recommended for you