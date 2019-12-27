On Sunday morning, Sept. 8, 1974, the president of the United States slipped out of the White House to attend St. John’s Episcopal Church across Lafayette Park and then returned to the Oval Office to address the nation. The new president, in office for only a month, had decided, after consultation with Billy Graham and others, to extend a preemptive pardon to his predecessor, an act of mercy that Gerald Ford thought necessary for the well-being of both Richard Nixon and the nation.
That long-ago pardon raised questions that are relevant once again in the age of Donald Trump, both at the federal and state levels. The outgoing governor of Kentucky recently granted clemency to over 600 people, including convicted murderers, a man convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy and another man convicted of raping a 9-year-old girl.
The pardon of Nixon, who had yet to be charged with criminal conduct, met with widespread discontent. Jerald F. terHorst, Ford’s newly appointed press secretary, resigned in protest, and Ford took the highly unusual step of going to Capitol Hill, his old haunt as a member of Congress, to refute emphatically and unequivocally that his pardon of Nixon had been part of an arrangement made prior to Nixon’s resignation.
Newspaper editorial pages criticized the decision, and many Democratic leaders, including Edward Kennedy of Massachusetts, reviled Ford for the pardon.
Walter Mondale of Minnesota introduced a constitutional amendment that would allow for a two-thirds vote in both houses of Congress to overturn future presidential pardons. “Mr. Ford’s pardon of former President Nixon proves that the issue of presidential accountability is still with us — and unresolved,” Mondale said.
More than 45 years later, the notion of presidential accountability in the granting of pardons is more pressing than ever. To be clear, no responsible historian believes that Ford’s pardon of Nixon was self-serving. Most, in fact, have concluded that, despite popular outrage at the time, Ford did the right thing, even though the pardon probably cost him the election in 1976.
But self-serving is Donald Trump’s stock-in-trade, whether it be his Trump International Hotel as a hangout for foreign potentates, his rollback of Dodd-Frank financial regulations or taxpayer-funded visits to his golf properties. As impeachment proceeds to the Senate and the investigative noose continues to tighten around members of his administration, his family and Trump himself, it’s time to reopen the conversation about congressional checks on presidential pardons. (The president has already claimed the power to pardon himself.)
Trump has already bestowed pardons on conservative heroes: I. Lewis “Scooter” Libby, Dick Cheney’s chief of staff who leaked Valerie Plame’s identity as a CIA agent; Joe Arpaio, former sheriff of Maricopa County, Ariz., who illegally detained Latinos in conditions akin to a concentration camp; and Dinesh D’Souza, a political hack who pled guilty to using straw donors to contribute to a Republican Senate candidate. He also granted clemency to soldiers convicted of war crimes, provoking dissent from military leaders.
Because Trump has hinted that pardons may be in store for those who refuse to cooperate with investigators, his exercise of presidential pardon carries the potential to obstruct justice. If individuals refuse to testify about illegal activities with the understanding that they can do so with impunity, justice will be subverted.
The prospect of a congressional veto, as Mondale proposed in 1974, provides a good place to begin the conversation. The notion that both houses of Congress must override the pardon with two-thirds majorities would shield the process from partisanship while at the same time providing a check on self-interested presidential authority.
In the decades since 1974, I can imagine other instances where a presidential pardon might have been open to scrutiny. Caspar Weinberger’s pardon at the hands of George H. W. Bush comes to mind, as does Bill Clinton’s pardon of financier Marc Rich on Clinton’s final day in office.
As Trump’s behavior and the Kentucky case illustrate, it’s time to shore up the checks on executive pardons lest they be used for self-interest or to thwart the engines of justice.
Randall Balmer, a resident of Santa Fe, is the John Phillips Professor in Religion at Dartmouth College and the author of God in the White House: How Faith Shaped the Presidency from John F. Kennedy to George W. Bush. He lives in Santa Fe.
