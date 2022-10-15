We want to thank The New Mexican for publishing the series by Ted Alcorn, “Alcohol and death,” which recognized the problem of excessive drinking in New Mexico as a plague that takes more lives than all the pills and street drugs combined. New Mexico is worst in the nation in deaths related to alcohol.

Our son, whom we still miss and mourn every day, killed himself at the age of 42 in despair after a 20-year struggle to stay sober. Our family was in the battle with him to the end.

Alex did not find help that worked. He was a patient at six rehabs including his last, the Betty Ford Center. The success rate of these very expensive treatment centers is dismal. Parents we met at our son’s first treatment program in Arizona told us they were encouraged to mortgage their house in order to pay for their son’s rehab. Eighty-five percent of alcoholics relapse within one year after their first rehab. Our son relapsed within a short time after each one.

Barbara Duno is a retired librarian who has lived in Santa Fe for 26 years and is passionate about supporting animal causes.

Popular in the Community