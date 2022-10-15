We want to thank TheNew Mexican for publishing the series by Ted Alcorn, “Alcohol and death,” which recognized the problem of excessive drinking in New Mexico as a plague that takes more lives than all the pills and street drugs combined. New Mexico is worst in the nation in deaths related to alcohol.
Our son, whom we still miss and mourn every day, killed himself at the age of 42 in despair after a 20-year struggle to stay sober. Our family was in the battle with him to the end.
Alex did not find help that worked. He was a patient at six rehabs including his last, the Betty Ford Center. The success rate of these very expensive treatment centers is dismal. Parents we met at our son’s first treatment program in Arizona told us they were encouraged to mortgage their house in order to pay for their son’s rehab. Eighty-five percent of alcoholics relapse within one year after their first rehab. Our son relapsed within a short time after each one.
He tried everything: Alcoholics Anonymous (many times); poorly regulated halfway houses that did not deliver support and where almost all residents relapsed; and pills and $1,000 monthly shots that promised and failed to reduce the craving for alcohol. Nothing stopped his compulsion to drink.
Alcoholism is a mortal disease unless you get sober. According to the National Institutes of Health, an alcoholic’s lifetime is usually reduced by about 25 years. Alex’s autopsy report revealed he had advanced heart and liver disease. Innocent adults and children are often killed on our highways by drunken drivers. Reading TheNew Mexican is an education in how alcohol fuels domestic violence and gun crimes.
Drinking destroyed our son’s promise and devastated his family and friends. New medical research, more effective treatment, better after-treatment options and, yes, higher taxes on alcohol, are needed to rid our community of this scourge (see TheNew Mexican, Sept. 15, “Time to take on Alcohol Taxes?”). Above all, New Mexicans and the state Legislature need to recognize the serious damage excess drinking does to our society and take steps to fix it.
