Women’s soccer team has bigger victory to claim, July 8
“I think the bigger issue is what do you do between World Cups? Men’s soccer clearly has a much bigger advantage in the United States. I may be wrong, but no one watches women’s soccer during the middle years between Olympics and World Cup.” J.T.
“Bigger victory? How about showing respect to the U.S. flag?” R.R.
“And how much revenue did the men’s team generate vs the women’s?” R.L.
“I don’t remember the men stomping on the flag and kneeling. So if you behave like bottom feeder scum, I guess reap your rewards.” J.V.
“No one stomped the flag. Kneeling is always been seen as respectful. No respect for Trump does not mean no respect for the country” J.D.
“J.V. I don’t remember the USWNT doing that either.” B.N.
Median home prices in Santa Fe and county continue ascent as sales slow, July 8
“The city is trying to build more housing, but every time they try to get something through the residents complain about traffic and anything else they can think of to oppose more housing that people can actually afford. Some points are valid, but so many projects are met with a sea of complaints by locals. If you’re one of the few who is actually a proponent of more housing (even if it’s near your own neighborhood) please step up and be a positive voice among the mass of negative ones.” A.H.
“My son still can’t find a place to live in Santa Fe. Half of his monthly pay would go toward renting there. And he has a good paying job!!! He is looking outside the city, sigh.” M.S.M.
“It’s 100 percent the fault of the Santa Fe government. Make it easier to get permits and build. Cut the red tape and watch those numbers change.” R.L.
“True. Santa Fe is so expensive.” D.M.
“The city doesn’t want citizens. The city wants short-term rentals and tourists. The locals are all getting pushed out.” T.K.M.