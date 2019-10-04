Gentrification looming in Santa Fe’s Hopewell Mann? Oct. 1
“I’d go for just well-maintained rentals. If you’re going to charge $1,650 a month for a one-bedroom, it better have a bedroom; that is, a separate room not the living room and a full kitchen, not a sink and a hotplate or microwave. This town needs some rental standards.” Jen Tiger
“Cost of living in Santa Fe is ridiculous because of the rise in short-term rentals. There is not enough affordable housing for those in need.” Alejandra Lovato
“Home wise is great and is Habitat, but you have to be low-income. I make just above the low-income requirements for both. So I live in Albuquerque and commute to Santa Fe.” Steve Gross
“The house my parents built in 1959 in Casa Solana for $7,000 now goes for $300,000! Insane! I would love to buy it back someday but a lottery hit has to happen first.” Ginny Creyer
“That’s why Santa Fe’s middle name is Santa Gentrification Fe.” Dustin Salazar
“Rent control.” Linden Coleman
“Have you noticed home prices lately? Most low-income people here will never own a home with the average house now going for $400,000-plus.” Kathy Gish