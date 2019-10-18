Plea deal nets 12 years for Santa Fe man in stabbing death of his girlfriend, Oct. 15
“My prayers go out to her family. Our justice system is a disgrace.” Melissa T. Aragon
“Well, at least his sentence is more than the drunk driver who took my friend’s daughter’s life in Colorado. I know that won’t provide comfort to Selena’s family, but he is definitely where he belongs, even if it’s not long enough.” Maria Gonzales
“They had to offer a plea they are lucky he took it. Santa Fe Police Department lost some of the evidence.” Leo Lopez
“And where was the District Attorney’s Office when the cops were neglecting the evidence?? That question has never been asked, or answered, by our benighted media. One of the far too many failings of DA Marco “oops” Serna.” Chris Mechels
“Where is the justice? He gets less time than some petty crime people. Total joke — while her family has to mourn her loss.” Amanda Griego
“Nowhere near enough punishment.” Natalie Bovis
“New Mexico justice.” Chaco Napoleon
“Lucky he got 12 — he almost walked.” Alberto Elias Zalma
