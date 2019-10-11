Panhandling deluge in Santa Fe? City officials say no, Oct. 9
“The assertion that they are networking in groups I think is way over-blown. Some are coming down from Albuquerque on the train and however else. I’m around everywhere a lot — many of these people are totally new faces to me, but I can also attest to the fact (kinda to my amazement) that there are quite a few local marginal people that I’ve been acquaintances with for years and years (from free eating places and elsewhere) who I now see flying signs on street meridians who never did before.” Richard Jacob
“Intersections are for driving and stopping, sometimes walking across. These people and their signs are a distraction.” Angela Grady
“In some cities, panhandling Mafias have been linked to human trafficking. Maybe Santa Fe Police Department should look into this.” John Puerner
“Best way to stop panhandling is don’t give them money. You have no idea where your money is going.” KT Rivera.
“I agree that someone needs to look into the ‘organization’ of these individuals. Something seems fishy that they are regularly dropped off and/or switched out by someone in a vehicle.” David Martinez
“I don’t recall ever seeing this many people begging in the streets. Rather than grump and moan about the number of panhandlers, perhaps we should worry about why we are becoming even more of a nation of extreme haves and have nots. I hope the Mayor’s program is helpful.” Khal Spencer
“This is just the start of what happened in Seattle. Soon there will be tents on the sidewalks. Seattle finally started handing out bus tickets to rid the city of them. If you encourage it, they will come and keep coming. Watch https://komonews.com/news/local/komo-news-special-seattle-is-dying. We have an opportunity to get in front of the problem, contact your city council person.” Richard Reinders
“I don’t think that there are more on my general routes of travel. It may depend on where one lives/drives. An awfully large number seem to be mentally ill, where compassion is imperative, and the remedy is not going to be just giving them a job, one supposes.” Elizabeth Pettus
