Real roots causing issues with artificial turf in Santa Fe County, Oct. 22
“Artificial turf costs more than the real thing and isn’t as good a playing surface. It seems attractive until the realities of installation and maintenance become apparent. On a summer day, fake turf is as hot as asphalt and as hard. It requires maintenance, sweeping, patching, chewing gum removal, disinfection (mersa has been found on fake fields) and if you’re going to play on it in the summer, irrigation for cooling. It won’t be long until that one acre of carpet will end up in the landfill, along with the six figure costs (don’t forget disposal cost). Real turf is cooler, causes fewer injuries, plays better and costs less.’ Patrick Brockwell
“Stop using facts and logic.” Michael Grimler
“If none of them have experienced seeing roots growing sideways from a tree’s main trunk, they need to go out in the woods a lot more than they have been.” Brenda Kelley
“It takes thousands of years for topsoil to develop, but it can easily be lost through erosion, either by wind or water. Natural grass helps significantly in preventing this from happening. That’s because real grass sends many fine rootlets into crevices of the soil where they grow and, as they decay, add organic matter to the soil. Unfortunately, it is recommended the soil be heavily compacted and leveled before any synthetic grass is installed. This process damages the structure of the soil and kills soil microbes.” Loretta Vigil
“Santa Fe has unique roots.” Martin Kretzmann
“‘Our’ roots are deep here.” Elize Segura
“It’s just the grass different.” Dondra Lee
