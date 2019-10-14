Santa Fe schools chief running for Abq. Senate seat, Oct. 10
“Stay in your lane, bro.” Wally Greene
“If she is going to run for any office, she should resign immediately from being Santa Fe Public Schools superintendent.” Tom Wither
“Vote these lefties out of government. They are bad for the people.” José Chavez y Chavez
“The incumbent is a Republican.” Danielle Kaye
“Oh, brother.” Angelica Chris Sanchez
“Honestly, the worst public official in the state. She removed Hispanic history from the Fiesta. She also said she wanted to spend millions of school money on medical care and other staffing, not on teaching or learning.” Ed Forde
“Looking for a new job since she knows her days are numbered.” Ryan Lower
“Yes.” Lindsay Theo
“This is just so typical for New Mexico politicians. Obviously, neither of her jobs are full-time, and given how poor the [public schools] are, she obviously is not spending full-time on it now. Lord help us if she gets elected. Just another incompetent legislator.” Dr. Michael Johnson
“What kind of school superintendent lives in a city 60 miles from where her job is and runs for political office in that distant location? Does she ever actually show up for work, or does she just call in?” David Cartwright
