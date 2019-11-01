Santa Fe school board to consider closing 3 campuses, Oct. 31
“These three schools have been stuck in Maureen’s craw for years now and in years of reporting on this, I don’t recall the Journal nor the New Mexican bringing up how much the district stands to make on these properties or what their plans are for each. E.J. is almost 10.5 acres on the corner of San Mateo and Galisteo, Acequia is 3.2 acres near Canyon Road and Nava is almost 6.5 acres near the St. Michael’s corridor. Affordable housing, low income housing, detox centers, job training facilities, anything, anything useful to curb the crime and despair in this city. You know, if this trend continues, crime, gentrification, addiction, this city isn’t going to look so appealing to all these young professional looking to raise their families here, nor ‘the haves’, nor the tourists.” Mark Ortiz
Climate protesters cited at New Mexico Capitol after sit-in, Oct. 30
What can the Governor do about China’s coal burning? David Martinez
“Indoctrination.” Vikki Sharpe
“This state has much more pressing issues she is not taking care of. Protest that.” Luke Armijo
“They drove there in cars. Used digital media, and all their food is transported by trucks.” Ed Forde
“Good for them for taking a stand on the climate crisis! Our youth will inherit the wasted planet.” Natalie Bovis
“Take away their phones.” Steve Harbour
“Well done, protestors! Civil disobedience is a righteous tradition in this country, protected by law in the free speech part of the First Amendment. Proud of you for drawing attention to the climate crisis! And thanks to the New Mexican for the coverage.” KJ Brewer
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.