U.S. Attorney General Barr touts roundup of criminals in New Mexico, Nov. 12
“Well, thank you for speaking on behalf of our state, Mr. Barrstone. Now it’s time you start working for our country rather than working exclusively as Mr. Trumpf’s personal attorney. We are, after all, the people that pay your so far wasted salary.” Carolyn DM
“New Mexico has to change laws so that those arrested for violent crimes aren’t let out on the streets prior to trial. And we need to bring these ‘suspects’ to trial faster. And we need to get rid of [district attorney] Marco Serna. I don’t agree with [Attorney General William] Barr on much of anything, but I agree that our problem is with our state’s criminal justice system.” Spencer Ralston
“Someone needs to round up William Barr.” Susan Schmitt
“…and his boss.” William Schmitt
“Especially his boss.” Carolyn DM
“So you prefer the criminals to law enforcement?” Charles Andreoli
“He acknowledged how bad the crime is in Albuquerque, which is good. [Mayor Tim] Keller has been telling us the crime rate is down, which is a lie. If anything, it’s getting worse. With this guy noting how bad it is, maybe law enforcement will get some help.” Sheila McCarthy
“Judicial system is not doing its job here in New Mexico. Violent criminals are let go over and over.” Marcie Coronado
“Maybe, but law enforcement can only do so much. We have DAs who cannot even compete with a public defender and judges and laws with no teeth. Yet the taxpaying public finances all.” Adam Duran
