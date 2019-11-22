From shoes to sausage, Terrell had it covered , Nov. 21
“Steve Terrell is a generational Santa Fean. Rep. [Lucky] Varela trusted one journalist — and that was Steve Terrell. Stay close to the community Steve, and enjoy quality time in retirement.” Jeff Varela
“I love his quote, ‘I take crap people give me or leave behind and then use them for my own crap.’ We’re gonna miss you, Steve.” Chris Baker
“Thank you for years of great and thoughtful reporting.” Barbara Gage
“We will miss your excellent reporting!” Tom Wither
“We will miss your voice, Steve Terrell.” Heather Nordquist
“What a career. Well done, sir.” Kathy Elliott
“Having watched Steve during all of his Roundhouse days, I can only say that he will be missed. Always a gentleman and an unbiased top-shelf reporter/writer, the Capitol will be a lesser place due to his retirement. Best regards and luck in your retirement! Vaya con Dios.” Jerry Walker
“Love our longtime, Santa-Fe cultivated, singular characters. Every potatohead has to leave for a picnic sometime. Best wishes, Steve.” Bernadette Williams
“Congratulations on your retirement, Steve. I hope to come across more writing from you, though.” Marie O’Neill
“Steve is a serious journalist who will be missed. He was always fair, nonpartisan and a decent person while seeking out his stories. There are not many left like that.” James Baca
“Very sweet article! Thanks, Mr. Terrell, for the wisdom and love for this community that has shone through your work.” Anne Minard
