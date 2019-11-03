Report: 72 percent of city of Santa Fe staff are men, Oct. 30
“Enough of the identity politics. Just hire the best-qualified. That’s what the citizens want the best. Not someone hired because they are the right gender.” Joseph Tafoya
“… or race.” Bonnie Cox
“This is a tad strange. The contract did not specify that the report was supposed to be accurate? $260,000 for a one page letter and a single spreadsheet? Let’s hope it was incredibly succinct.” Devin Bent
Chaco Canyon protections clear U.S. House, Oct. 30
“Finally, there are some human beings crawling out of the woodwork willing to protect what is sacred.” Lisa Burns
“Republicans love oil/money no matter where it comes from.” Steve Gross
“Sacred lands must be protected.” Robert Durso
“Thank you for this outcome.” Peggy Sarracino
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.