Woman says Epstein raped her at his New Mexico ranch, Nov. 19
“There were others involved in helping Epstein rape the teen age girls at his ranch. They should be investigated by our Attorney General Hector Balderas and charged.” Devin Bent
“GOP stands for Gang of Perverts.” Gary Nordell
“Then what are Clinton and Richardson? They were Epstein’s guests.” Larry Charlet
“Pedophilia is non-partisan.” Betheny Gaines
“Can’t say that I’m sad he’s dead. Would have been proper and just, though, for his victims to have their day in court.” Mark Athas
“Epstein is a creep.” Nancy R. Timberlake
City of Santa Fe inspector red-tags home — of boss, Nov. 19
“Drama. All a permit means is that an extortion tax was paid.” Heath Grider
“Glad to hear the inspector did his job. We don’t need to speculate about criminal activity. The owners, city employees or not, got cited, stopped work. It’s not like they didn’t apply for permits.” Chuck Brummer
“Do as I say, not as I do. Guess he won’t be going in to ask for a raise anytime soon. Jessea Marie
“Wonder what else the boss doesn’t do?” Jeremy Adams
