Roundhouse Roundup, Worst state? Then rank the sunsets, list-makers! Nov. 17
“Thanks! I now have a new favorite quote. ‘As with most things, reality is far more complicated than ideology.’ ~ Steve Terrell.” Max Wilson
“Thank you for sticking up for us. These so called experts also fail to mention we have the highest per capita rate of Ph.Ds or that we have more UNESCO sites than any other state. We have some of the highest rated restaurants in the nation, and more museums, per capita, than New York City. Could go on, but you know what I mean.” P.J. Catanach
“I don’t take those lists seriously. We could make a list of states with the most fascinating history, and New Mexico would be among the top five (I would of course place it as top 1 with Massachusetts and Pennsylvania below.) … I could go on, but those negative lists live on and then we Native New Mexicans can enjoy our piece of heaven without newcomers who will [complain] about how backward, behind or not as good as where they came from.” Nancy Lucía López
“The people of New Mexico are easily some of the greatest I’ve ever met in all the places I’ve lived.” Tom Grassia
“We’ve got to do a better job of taking care of kids here, through better-funded schools, better delivery of rural health care and better delivery of social services. Most of the other bases for measurement are not as important to me as they are to the Wall Street people. They seem to imply that people should leave their communities and go where the jobs are — and I believe that dislocation is one of the underlying causes of crime. Another underlying cause might be hopelessness, and it’s easy to become hopeless when there is such great income disparity.” Katy Korkos
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.