New Mexico’s ousted public education secretary defends her performance, July 23
“In my opinion, the governor displayed singular lack of leadership in this action. She was elsewhere and left her Chief Operating Officer, [Teresa] Casados to do the dirty work. The governor should have the grace to accept accolades as well as the fortitude to carry out undesirable actions that are part of representing the people of New Mexico in elected office.” G.R.
“The culture at the Public Education Department is the main problem so the next appointed secretary needs to go on with a chair and whip to set all the deputy directors straight and place experienced school administrators, experienced teachers who have skilled the education expectations. Try calling PED and get an answer to your question. Good luck on that one.” G.B.
“I am just floored! Thank you for your service! I, as an educator, am concerned about the future of education in New Mexico.” R.J.
“Howdy [Karen] Trujillo, we have an assistant principal slot just open up on my campus, Chaparral High School. Please apply.” J.A.
“Districts have difficulty recruiting teachers to work over the summer. They are exhausted by then.” H.T.B.
“I don’t think she was given a proper chance. Shame on the governor for not trying to work with her in order to help our kids succeed. Now here we are just a few weeks short of a new school year, with no Chief Officer in the PED. We need to be motivators and ensure we are helping each other in every way we can. Dr. Trujillo should have been given a chance to prove herself.” J.G.M.
“This political smoke screen move should take her straight to the top (of the least popular governors list).” G.P.G.