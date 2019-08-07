Judge releases Daniel Martinez pending latest trial, Aug. 5
“ ‘Martinez, who a deputy said had brass knuckles in his pocket, was arrested following the incident, which occurred on a Friday, but he was released the following Monday on a $500 bond by Sandoval County Magistrate Delilah Montano-Baca after a hearing during which neither a prosecutor nor defense attorney appeared.’ Arrested for a felony, and possessing an extensive felony history, one would think [a judge would] read the file and determine the necessity to retain or at least place a higher bail. Total incompetence that needs to be looked at by the Supreme Court. More bad public perception for the judiciary.” J.V.
“Judge Louis P. McDonald is up for re-election in 2022. Remember this case.” D.G.
“These articles should make it a point to name the judge, not just once, but repeatedly, and in the headline. I am making a note of Judge Louis P. McDonald’s name so that if I ever get a chance to vote for him, I will vote for someone else.” D.R.F.
“Have we learned nothing?” K.A.
“Yeah, that’s not going to end well.” M.B.
Woman, 47, accused of attacking kids at park, Aug. 5
“Dangerous people like this used to be put away as a means of societal protection. Perhaps we should take renewed steps to protect the innocents in our society, like those kids?” M.G.
“M.G., for being drunk?” V.K.
“V.K., for attacking innocent kids. My bet is that this is probably not the first time she’s carried out attacks against innocent members of the public.” M.G.
“M.G. The root cause is being drunk. Harm reduction, therapy, and rehab would offer a longer lasting result than jail.” V.K.
“V.K. I would submit there isn’t enough public money available to provide those kinds of services to all in Santa Fe who need them. If we’re really serious about those kinds of services, we’d better be ready to raise everyone’s taxes quite a bit.” M.G.
“Our town needs rehabs mandated by judges. People are getting out of hand.” S.A.