I am writing in response to Mary T. Cooley’s opinion piece (“Avangrid would be a good partner for New Mexico,” My View, June 11). It is surprising that a 30-year human resources professional would throw stones and lodge baseless attacks before even conducting basic research into the facts. Facts matter.

Before I address the issue at hand — should Avangrid be allowed to buy out Public Service Company of New Mexico? — I want to state for the record that: Under Section 4911©(2) of the IRS Code, every 501©(3) not-for-profit organization is allowed to “lobby” with up to 20% of the first $500,000 of an organization’s exempt expenditures. New Energy Economy and I have never come remotely close to this ceiling. Secondly, New Energy Economy’s IRS tax status is secure. No one engaged in unlawful fundraising, and every single donor was rightfully awarded a 100% tax-deductible donation letter. It is simply untrue that I created “two political action committees that exceeded the state’s legal contribution limits.”

While I have never run a monopoly utility, I’m one of the senior attorneys to practice at the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and have been involved in more than a dozen appeals at the state Supreme Court arguing utility law. My organization has saved ratepayers more than $1.1 billion, blocked three new gas plants, helped close the San Juan coal plant and successfully passed bipartisan legislation in 2023 requiring an independent study of contamination there to ensure Indigenous farmers who irrigate from the San Juan River aren’t poisoned by coal ash leakage.

Marie Nanasi is New Energy Economy’s executive director.

