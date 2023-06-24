I am writing in response to Mary T. Cooley’s opinion piece (“Avangrid would be a good partner for New Mexico,” My View, June 11). It is surprising that a 30-year human resources professional would throw stones and lodge baseless attacks before even conducting basic research into the facts. Facts matter.
While I have never run a monopoly utility, I’m one of the senior attorneys to practice at the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and have been involved in more than a dozen appeals at the state Supreme Court arguing utility law. My organization has saved ratepayers more than $1.1 billion, blocked three new gas plants, helped close the San Juan coal plant and successfully passed bipartisan legislation in 2023 requiring an independent study of contamination there to ensure Indigenous farmers who irrigate from the San Juan River aren’t poisoned by coal ash leakage.
The decision to deny the merger was not mine. It was a decision reached by a democratically elected regulatory commission and recommended by a hearing examiner who presided over an eight-day evidentiary hearing after reviewing 40,000 pages of evidence and hearing from dozens of experts. Highlights included:
Avangrid providing “abysmal” service to its customers in states where it has acquired utilities.
Avangrid-owned utilities ranked at or near the bottom in surveys of customer satisfaction. It’s Maine utility ranked last, four years in a row, among all 129 investor-owned utilities in the nation.
Independent auditors concluded Avangrid’s poor service was the result of its emphasis on meeting profit targets, thereby cutting costs essential to reliable service.
Avangrid/Iberdrola admitted their goal is to use the acquisition of PNM to establish a “beachhead” in the Southwest for profit-making activities other than providing service to PNM’s customers.
Avangrid/Iberdrola’s history of abusive practices toward the customers of utilities it has acquired, include unlawful, chaotic and unreliable billing practices.
So far, we’ve managed to keep them out, and here’s more good reasons to continue to do so:
On April 12, 32 New York legislators called for the denial of Avangrid subsidiary’s double-digit rate increases and called for an investigation. When their subsidiaries, NYSEG and RG&E, filed their proposed rate hikes in May 2022 (NYSEG 34.9% electric, 14.9% gas; RG&E 21% electric, 18.8% gas), New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called the rate hike requests “outrageous and unacceptable” and urged regulators to “scrutinize every number and word of this proposal to protect New York families from unjustified and unfair rate increases.” They requested these rate increases in the midst of state investigations into their billing “crisis” after 4000-plus customers complained.
In Connecticut, Avangrid’s electric utility, United Illuminating, is charging customers 28% to 38% more than in 2022. Avangrid was fined $4.48 million by the regulatory body for seeking 204 wage garnishments and referring 48,833 customer accounts to collections despite a COVID-19 moratorium against such collection practices.
Avangrid testified that its size and access to capital made it immune to supply chain issues; but recently, Avangrid bailed on its offshore wind contract in Massachusetts citing changing economic conditions, leaving lawmakers frustrated by its failed commitment to provide clean energy for their state.
Avangrid/Iberdrola have already had a corrupting influence on our PRC, engaging in prohibited extensive ex parte communications (illegal one-sided communications with the regulators, who are required to be impartial). New Mexicans deserve better.
Marie Nanasi is New Energy Economy’s executive director.