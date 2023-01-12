I greatly support Barak Wolff’s statements in his piece (“Quality of life matters at the end,” My View, Dec. 23) about end-of-life options in New Mexico and the Elizabeth Whitefield End-of-Life Options Act. However, the act suffers a major omission.
The act pertains to medical aid in dying, but to take advantage of it, a person must be an adult New Mexico resident, terminally ill, mentally capable of making an informed decision, and able to self-administer the medication for a peaceful death.
The act is of no use and value to the many people incapacitated by severe dementia, stroke and other human infirmities. Such people are incapable of making informed decisions and of self-administering medications. Yet, meaningful, enjoyable life has ceased for them; they are in meaningless, prolonged death mode. The act does not permit the medical profession to assist such persons in compassionate, timely and peaceful death.
The Elizabeth Whitefield End-of-Life Options Act must be amended to permit any New Mexico resident mentally capable of making an informed decision to prepare, in advance of terminal illness or old age, a legal document stating conditions under which a medical professional should assist him or her to die.
The medical profession must augment its concepts of and practices toward human health. Now, it is focused on birth and life. It must add a focus on death through assistance with compassionate, timely and peaceful death.
Nature has a wonderful design for existence of all organisms: birth, life and death; without it, our world could not sustain. Medicine should assist people with all three facets of human life, and medical personnel should not feel guilt in assistance with meaningful death, as integral to assistance with birth and life.
Glen Smerage is a retired professor of biological engineering science, former musician and aficionado of the arts.