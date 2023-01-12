I greatly support Barak Wolff’s statements in his piece (“Quality of life matters at the end,” My View, Dec. 23) about end-of-life options in New Mexico and the Elizabeth Whitefield End-of-Life Options Act. However, the act suffers a major omission.

The act pertains to medical aid in dying, but to take advantage of it, a person must be an adult New Mexico resident, terminally ill, mentally capable of making an informed decision, and able to self-administer the medication for a peaceful death.

The act is of no use and value to the many people incapacitated by severe dementia, stroke and other human infirmities. Such people are incapable of making informed decisions and of self-administering medications. Yet, meaningful, enjoyable life has ceased for them; they are in meaningless, prolonged death mode. The act does not permit the medical profession to assist such persons in compassionate, timely and peaceful death.

Glen Smerage is a retired professor of biological engineering science, former musician and aficionado of the arts.

