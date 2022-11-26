We know you can read and are interested in the education of children because here you are reading this article. You are the person who is needed to create the foundation on which education can start to improve for every child in New Mexico.
What you can do: Get involved by donating through one of the organizations that know what is needed — housing, food, medical care, child care. Those are first. Then support those who are working directly with families to fill their individual needs. Last, help with mentoring and tutoring adults as well as children.
One very specific need is the reforming of the Children, Youth and Families Department. The department’s reputation has been under fire for years. For one thing, it is way too big and never has enough qualified personnel. Letters to the mayor and governor might move help along.
You would probably like to know why I am a person to be heard. Most people have opinions about what is wrong with our educational system. I worked with the children at the large Alto Street facility which once served hundreds of children after school under the banner of the Santa Fe Boys and Girls Club. I volunteered there for 18 years and during that time I developed and ran a program for first and second graders in which many other volunteers helped me tutor children in reading and writing.
For the most part, the children who attended the club were not necessarily from our poorest families, as there were charges on a scale to attend. The parents were generally both working and needed somewhere for the children to go after school. The club accepted kids from kindergarten through high school, but the teens were separated from the younger ones in activities. Often all the children from one family would attend.
Buses picked up the students from many of the elementary schools so, there was a good cross section of areas where children resided. Families had to be able to pick the children up before the club’s closing time so those families without transportation were not attending.
One year, TheSanta Fe New Mexican sponsored a daylong meeting of about 125 people invited from the government and the many groups involved with children. The club executive director and I attended. The point was to find out what was the most important thing or things that led to better educational outcomes in Santa Fe County. The overwhelming answer was “parent participation.” The overriding question then became how to achieve that goal.
It was understood that placing a child in a classroom had to happen after a lot of other matters were settled. Those “matters” are the strengthening of the family — meeting the needs of hunger, housing, adult addiction, and violence, among other problems. Most difficult may be stimulating motivation of the family to do what is needed.
This is where the CYFD can help with home visits; or another agency, if that’s more efficient. Teachers should not be expected to deal with the results of obstacles created elsewhere. They can’t spend their valuable time trying to “fix” the child who refuses to listen or obey or who acts up in other ways. That needs to be corrected before the child enters kindergarten.
Even if your children are long gone from your home, you still need to do what you can to help to achieve our educational goals. Giving each of our children a great education is a win-win for us all.
Lou Finley lives in Santa Fe, where she is a longtime community volunteer and a past 10 Who Made a Difference honoree.