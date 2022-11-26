We know you can read and are interested in the education of children because here you are reading this article. You are the person who is needed to create the foundation on which education can start to improve for every child in New Mexico.

What you can do: Get involved by donating through one of the organizations that know what is needed — housing, food, medical care, child care. Those are first. Then support those who are working directly with families to fill their individual needs. Last, help with mentoring and tutoring adults as well as children.

One very specific need is the reforming of the Children, Youth and Families Department. The department’s reputation has been under fire for years. For one thing, it is way too big and never has enough qualified personnel. Letters to the mayor and governor might move help along.

Lou Finley lives in Santa Fe, where she is a longtime community volunteer and a past 10 Who Made a Difference honoree.

