In this age of remote teaching and learning, I have never felt prouder to call myself an educator.
I write this as I listen to canned music blaring from my iPhone speaker. I’m on hold with my district trying to get support for my PowerSchool account so I can take attendance on the first day of school. I’m seventh in line.
I don’t mind waiting because I’m also in the process of emailing my administrator to ask about fitting social studies into the daily schedule. I can hear my Google Chat popping up with messages from colleagues asking about student rosters and the new math curriculum and how to add a button to their class home page.
Meanwhile, I have another tab open to the page of a Facebook group called Canvas for Elementary. It has over 85,000 members. On this page, teachers trade tips, tricks and resources for using Open Access, the platform for remote learning required by Santa Fe Public Schools and hundreds of other districts across the country.
No one has seemed to notice it’s been summer vacation; the chatter on this group hasn’t stopped for weeks. One teacher writes, “Hey everybody! Does anyone know how to get rid of the black border on your Google Slide once it is uploaded to Canvas?” Another asks, “I have a link to Zoom on my page and need it to open in a new tab or window. How can I do this?”
There are other kinds of posts. Some teachers post cheerful and inspirational messages and videos. Some write about how overwhelmed they are feeling and plead for help. One simply posts her Bitmoji image throwing papers into the air with the words, “I just really need a hug.”
These may be unprecedented times, but the feeling is familiar. We’ve all been here before. There seems always to be a crisis in education. There are continual new assessments, curriculum rollouts, instructional standards and professional development trainings.
Over the years, teachers have been asked to support children’s physical, mental, social and emotional health, as well as their academic needs. Now it’s our turn to learn how to be videographers, graphic designers, coders and technical support personnel. We do it because, ready or not, on the first day of school, our students will be there and they deserve the very best we can provide. Teachers may not have technical know-how, but we make up for it with adaptability, passion and pure tenacity.
We also have each other. I have witnessed incredible outpourings of support for teachers by teachers. This morning, during a district-sponsored training on new software, I watched my chat bar fill up with words of encouragement as teachers cheered one another on. Now, I glance back at the Canvas for Elementary Facebook page and I see multiple replies to every plea for assistance. A teacher writes in response to a flurry of messages, “Thanks, y’all. The power of teachers and community!”
I’m grateful for many things right now — my health, my family, my ability to multitask. But today, I’m especially grateful for this network of educators, millions strong, who are somehow making education in our nation work. So, cheers to all the teachers out there. OK, it’s sappy, but I’ve never been prouder to be one.
For now, it’s back to designing my class website/emailing/chatting/banging my head against a wall. The canned music continues. I’m somehow still No. 7 in line.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.