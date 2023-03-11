My home in Carlsbad is located in what is often identified as the most active oil field in the country. Here on the ground in the Permian Basin, we are experiencing many different impacts from fossil fuel production and the resulting climate change.
The land looks quite apocalyptic. Pipelines, pump jacks — any kind of oil and gas infrastructure you can imagine — litter our landscape. That infrastructure is polluting the air as well as the view. We used to have clear days here — smog-free — and now, you look out to the horizon, and it is often hazy.
None of that defines my community, or even New Mexico, for me. As a community organizer with Citizens Caring for the Future, I have learned my community needs hope. Hope that there is a healthier, more sustainable path forward. Hope that our leaders will invest a once-in-a-generation surplus in our people and communities to make that path a reality.
We talk about how we can change things in our community for our families and our grandchildren. But really, my vision for New Mexico is that, in many ways, it stays the way it is. In many places in New Mexico we live in harmony with the land. It’s important that front-line communities like mine, which have historically been sacrificed for profit, get an opportunity to also live in that harmony. That’s what’s needed for the future.
This is why I participated in the new video series, Open New Doors to a Thriving New Mexico. In it, I share what we deal with living so close to our state’s powerful and underregulated oil and gas industry and what solutions my community and I want our decision-makers to pursue. It’s imperative that leaders keep an eye on the future and prepare for a day when the industry doesn’t hold nearly as much power.
When we center our people and protections for our air, land, water and wildlife, we will open new doors to a thriving, resilient climate and economy. It will be transformative.
We will have healthier, happier people who live in communities with good job opportunities, quality education, modern infrastructure, affordable health care and housing, clean water to drink, and clean air to breathe.
Legislators are now in session at the state Capitol, debating several measures to bring about the transformative change we need. I travel to Santa Fe or join virtually to urge our legislators to invest the one-time $3.5 billion surplus into our people and communities. That surplus should be invested in long-term change for New Mexicans, such as the opportunity presented by the Economic Transition Fund.
The Economic Transition Act, House Bill 188, would create jobs, support workforce development and invest in infrastructure, primarily in communities dependent on natural resource extraction, like mine. HB 188 was developed by members of front-line communities in the Permian Basin and Four Corners area and workers on the front line of the energy transition across the state who understand the challenges and urgency to develop a resilient economy.
The Economic Transition Act represents the investments we need to ensure that even those of us in the “oil and gas patch” can live healthy lives with a high quality of life in the communities we call home. Our stories deserve the attention of our decision-makers. I urge legislators and decision-makers across the state to visit OpenNewDoorsNM.org so they can hear those stories from me and other community leaders.
Kayley Shoup is a community organizer for Citizens Caring for the Future, based in Carlsbad.