My home in Carlsbad is located in what is often identified as the most active oil field in the country. Here on the ground in the Permian Basin, we are experiencing many different impacts from fossil fuel production and the resulting climate change.

The land looks quite apocalyptic. Pipelines, pump jacks — any kind of oil and gas infrastructure you can imagine — litter our landscape. That infrastructure is polluting the air as well as the view. We used to have clear days here — smog-free — and now, you look out to the horizon, and it is often hazy.

None of that defines my community, or even New Mexico, for me. As a community organizer with Citizens Caring for the Future, I have learned my community needs hope. Hope that there is a healthier, more sustainable path forward. Hope that our leaders will invest a once-in-a-generation surplus in our people and communities to make that path a reality.

Kayley Shoup is a community organizer for Citizens Caring for the Future, based in Carlsbad.