Public officials need to follow the law and uphold ethics standards demanded of everyday citizens. That’s why we have an independent Ethics Commission. The New Mexican‘s recent article about the Ethics Commission (“Is State Ethics Commission all bark, no bite?” July 24) left the impression that the commission — in spite of its 26 advisory opinions and 106 investigations into violations of state laws hitherto unenforced — is less than effective. Nothing could be further from the truth.

The commission started operations in January 2020. It was a long time coming. Resistance from legislators of both parties had delayed establishment of an oversight commission for 30 years. Only after the public indicated overwhelming support at the ballot box in 2018 (74.9 percent) did the Legislature come up with enabling legislation in 2019 to establish a bipartisan, independent commission — with significant limits on transparency and scope.

Yet, despite the limits set by elected officials wary of overreach and with only a limited budget, the commission has been unexpectedly effective in both deterring behaviors that would violate the state’s notoriously weak corruption statutes and prosecuting both Republicans and Democrats. The seven-member bipartisan commission is appointed by the Republican and Democratic leadership of the Legislature, with the governor appointing a chair, which must be a retired judge.

Monet Silva is the associated director for Common Cause. Common Cause is a nonpartisan grassroots organization dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy. We work to create open, honest and accountable government that serves the public interest; promote equal rights, opportunity and representation for all; and empower all people to make their voices heard as equals in the political process.

