Public officials need to follow the law and uphold ethics standards demanded of everyday citizens. That’s why we have an independent Ethics Commission. The New Mexican‘s recent article about the Ethics Commission (“Is State Ethics Commission all bark, no bite?” July 24) left the impression that the commission — in spite of its 26 advisory opinions and 106 investigations into violations of state laws hitherto unenforced — is less than effective. Nothing could be further from the truth.
The commission started operations in January 2020. It was a long time coming. Resistance from legislators of both parties had delayed establishment of an oversight commission for 30 years. Only after the public indicated overwhelming support at the ballot box in 2018 (74.9 percent) did the Legislature come up with enabling legislation in 2019 to establish a bipartisan, independent commission — with significant limits on transparency and scope.
Yet, despite the limits set by elected officials wary of overreach and with only a limited budget, the commission has been unexpectedly effective in both deterring behaviors that would violate the state’s notoriously weak corruption statutes and prosecuting both Republicans and Democrats. The seven-member bipartisan commission is appointed by the Republican and Democratic leadership of the Legislature, with the governor appointing a chair, which must be a retired judge.
No more than three commissioners may be from the same party — thus ensuring decisions cannot be strictly partisan. The commission has gone after both Democrats, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, House Speaker Brian Egolf, Rep. Georgene Louis and even the sponsor of the enabling legislation, Rep. Daymon Ely, as well as Republicans, including Rep. Rebecca Dow.
The unsurprising claim from some legislators that the commission has been “weaponized” against them is baseless. Others complain the agency is toothless, based on the small $500 fine levied against Dow. This is also unjustified. Dow was found in violation of the Governmental Conduct Act, one of the several laws the commission is charged with enforcing. Yet the act itself does not allow fines higher than $5,000.
Common Cause repeatedly has called for higher fines and more accountability for the violation of ethics laws — but that has not happened. Meanwhile, the commission is applying the underlying statutes, even while it advocates for more accountability and more disclosure within the unique “citizen” legislature system New Mexico has operated under since 1912. If that means the commission is only “barking” and not biting, that is because it has been muzzled by lawmakers unwilling to enact tougher penalties and transparency provisions. The commission is only as effective as the statutes it administers.
One of the largest loopholes in current statutes is our weak disclosure requirements for public officials, who are business owners and private employees as well as public officials. Common Cause will be joining with the Ethics Commission and other groups next session to prevent unethical conflict of interests by strengthening this law.
While we will be fighting for tougher corruption laws, the Ethics Commission does a lot to deter wrong doing by simply bringing cases. It also provides education on what is a gray area for many well-intentioned public servants who want to get it right. It does this through its advisory opinions, which can be requested by any member of the public.
To be an effective watchdog, you need both a bark and a bite. As bothersome as they may be, the barks emanating from the New Mexico Ethics Commission are providing increased accountability for public officials. For those who are not deterred, we need to unleash the commission to bite wrongdoers who violate the public trust.
Monet Silva is the associated director for Common Cause. Common Cause is a nonpartisan grassroots organization dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy. We work to create open, honest and accountable government that serves the public interest; promote equal rights, opportunity and representation for all; and empower all people to make their voices heard as equals in the political process.