As a former teacher who aimed to improve student outcomes in our community, I understand the difficulties and reality of homeownership that educators face in Santa Fe. Our educators are not the only ones who struggle to make ends meet in our community.
Health care workers, police officers, firefighters and other essential workers are being pushed farther and farther outside the city. It is a matter of time before we lose them to Albuquerque and Rio Rancho.
It is imperative for us to address our housing crisis. If we are serious about keeping our essential workforce from moving to more affordable cities, we need to offer more affordable homes right here in Santa Fe. For that reason, I support Homewise’s proposal to build more affordable homes. The Planning Commission delayed a decision on the project last week, but it will return for consideration. It should be approved.
I am a homeowner in the area where Homewise is proposing its development. When I first heard about the proposal, I was skeptical, but Homewise listened to my concerns and the concerns of my neighbors by making reasonable adjustments based on the feedback.
Specifically, my biggest concern was traffic. The intersection at South Meadows Road and Agua Fría Street can get congested, especially at rush hour. Originally, Homewise proposed building a school in addition to new homes, but a new school would have made traffic congestion worse by bringing concentrated traffic to an area with numerous schools nearby.
Homewise responded, dropping the plan for a school. That will greatly reduce potential traffic. The city of Santa Fe also plans to address congestion at the South Meadows and Agua Fría intersection by adding turn lanes that will improve traffic flow for residents.
Additionally, I am aware that others also are worried about how we have little access to nearby parks in our neighborhood. Homewise heard and listened to those concerns and tripled the size of the park from the original proposal. It now plans to build a 6-acre park on South Meadows, which is bigger than Patrick Smith Park.
Not only is Homewise building much needed housing for our front-line workers in a city that has become harder and harder to afford, but it is doing so in a way that addresses the existing community’s concerns.
Ultimately, if we are not going to tackle our current housing crisis, who will teach our students, provide care for us when we are ill or come to our rescue, because our essential workforce cannot afford to live here? Santa Fe desperately needs more affordable homes for our teachers, health care workers and first responders. I commend Homewise for being part of the solution.
