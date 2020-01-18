New Mexico’s public education system is in the process of being transformed, and that requires out-of-the-box thinking. The process entails reimagining what a successful education looks like, who it is shaped by and how it supports the very people it has failed: low income families and historically, systematically excluded families.
An Oct. 22 memo from the New Mexico Public Education Department calls for the creation of “district and charter school equity councils.” This is the type of opportunity community members have been waiting for as a first step to provide input into the creation of culturally and linguistically relevant education for our present and future generations.
Before detailing how communities can directly influence the reshaping of our education, it is important to clarify how equity should be defined and why it is such an important aspect in building a stronger public education system in New Mexico.
In our own words, equity is about leveling the playing field regarding who gets to be part of the decision-making process in creating a successful system that will ensure the success of our communities in the short and long term. It is an opportunity to move away from thinking quantitative data drives success when it really begins with the qualitative surveying; this is at the forefront of the failing education system.
It is not surprising there is opposition to the idea of creating equity councils. Opposition is a symptom of a colonized system in which certain voices are excluded for the purpose of maintaining the status quo. But we can no longer stand by idly as youth continue to experience inequalities where only some get all the resources needed to succeed while others do not.
Being students of color and from indigenous communities, we are here to say that equity councils are needed — to achieve true educational justice and have the voices of people of color shine through instead of being shadowed or dismissed once again.
Full implementation of equity councils will further promote indigenous practices that have been utilized since before colonization.
The idea of councils is deeply rooted within our cultural background, because of our tradition and legacy of community collaboration. We learn from our elders, younger and older siblings, and relatives and community members who are always dedicating their time to teaching each other.
As students who have experienced educational inequalities through most of our academic journey, we see the great need there is to apply equity in educational settings.
This is about not being overlooked or silenced within the classroom due to our identities. It is about allowing the space for cultural expression to occur from the students and staff so they can truly create an inclusive space for all to feel proud and feel comfort in their identities.
With the 2020 Legislature right around the corner, we make a call to our elected officials to support the endeavors being carried forward by the Public Education Department. Its work is ensuring students like us, our parents and other community members, who are deeply invested in seeing our present and future generations succeed, have a voice at the table. That is the first step toward breaking the cycle of failing students across the state.
Ahéhee’/Wopila
