Recently, the city of Santa Fe convened a City Council meeting to allow for more public comment on the 3% tax for high-end home sales. At the same meeting, there was a vote scheduled by the governing body for eight proposed additions to the city charter. One of these changes included a provision establishing a new Office of Inspector General for the city. Another of these changes was amending the city charter to reduce the signature requirements for initiatives or referendums.

What many don’t realize is that a City Charter Commission had been convened at the end of 2022. There was little public input and little public inclusion in more than a dozen meetings of this commission. The commission’s recommendations went to the City Council in May. Charter commissioners requested that six items be added to the ballot in November for a vote, with the goal of adding them to the city charter. It’s important to note that any changes to the city charter require a vote by the citizens in a general election.

One of the most striking of these amendments included setting up/creating an Office of Equity and Inclusion and a Human Rights Commission for the city. This particular amendment jumped out at me for a couple of reasons: Adding a new office or commission requires forethought and planning. It needs a timeline of implementation, a budget (of course) and a documentation of need. Due diligence is required in working with the group(s) potentially impacted by an OEI and Human Rights Commission, with input on how best to set up these new additions.

Kevin A. Bowen is the executive director of The Human Rights Alliance in Santa Fe.

Recommended for you