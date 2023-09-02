Recently, the city of Santa Fe convened a City Council meeting to allow for more public comment on the 3% tax for high-end home sales. At the same meeting, there was a vote scheduled by the governing body for eight proposed additions to the city charter. One of these changes included a provision establishing a new Office of Inspector General for the city. Another of these changes was amending the city charter to reduce the signature requirements for initiatives or referendums.
What many don’t realize is that a City Charter Commission had been convened at the end of 2022. There was little public input and little public inclusion in more than a dozen meetings of this commission. The commission’s recommendations went to the City Council in May. Charter commissioners requested that six items be added to the ballot in November for a vote, with the goal of adding them to the city charter. It’s important to note that any changes to the city charter require a vote by the citizens in a general election.
One of the most striking of these amendments included setting up/creating an Office of Equity and Inclusion and a Human Rights Commission for the city. This particular amendment jumped out at me for a couple of reasons: Adding a new office or commission requires forethought and planning. It needs a timeline of implementation, a budget (of course) and a documentation of need. Due diligence is required in working with the group(s) potentially impacted by an OEI and Human Rights Commission, with input on how best to set up these new additions.
Don’t get me wrong: Creating an OEI and setting up a Human Rights Commission isn’t a bad thing for the city, and our organization applauds this potential move. After all, there is still no resolution after the yearlong Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process, except for the addition of another $100,000 in the city’s budget for 2024 to fund more CHART process work.
Thankfully, the governing body did not vote to include the recommendation about an Office of Equity and Inclusion and the Human Rights Commission on the ballot. If it had, our city would be dealing with a mandated mess with no roadmap to success. And if the amendment failed, our efforts toward a full-funded, empowered and prepared Human Rights Commission would suffer a devastating setback. Make no mistake, this amendment could have failed without the power of a public information campaign to explain the value for our city. Failing to pass this initiative could have placed our community and state two steps back in the fight for equality, inclusion and shared values. In today’s political environment, a campaign unprepared could become a lightning rod for hate and discord.
I am writing to urge those rightly empowered in our city and the governing body to be more forthright in their processes. Putting a vote to the public on some of these matters requires due diligence if a successful initiative is to be achieved. Working with stakeholders in the community is necessary to make these bold changes successful. Perhaps these needed changes can be better managed without a ballot initiative.
We are better than this. Let’s all work together to make Santa Fe the best city it can be. The Human Rights Alliance is ready, willing and able.
Kevin A. Bowen is the executive director of The Human Rights Alliance in Santa Fe.