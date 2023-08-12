I am writing to bring attention to a proposed development in Santa Fe County on the west side of N.M. 599, called Sierra Vista. It is an 80-acre parcel of land formerly known as the Love Ranch and then Hacienda del Sol.

The property lies next to or near well-established existing developments such as Las Companas, Aldea, La Mirada and others. It sits in an environmentally sensitive area — a high desert piñon-juniper forest with stunted tree growth, little grass or other vegetation, and no permanent water source other than that supplied by the county. It is home to coyotes, rabbits, jackrabbits, a myriad of nesting and migratory birds, and, uniquely, in a low-lying area that floods during the monsoons, a colony of frogs. There are also three archaeologically sensitive sites on the property. This special place deserves care in development.

The developer, Ron Sebesta, has submitted a plat proposal and restrictive covenants to the county for 22 single-family residential lots (2.5 or 5 acres) and one lot for two duplex rental units. I understand that Sebesta bought this property and has a right to develop it. It is how he plans to develop it that is the problem. Sebesta is proposing equestrian estates, with up to two horses per lot.

Lori Whittaker is a retired family physician and a native of Montreal. She and her husband have lived in Santa Fe for 10 years.

