I am writing to bring attention to a proposed development in Santa Fe County on the west side of N.M. 599, called Sierra Vista. It is an 80-acre parcel of land formerly known as the Love Ranch and then Hacienda del Sol.
The property lies next to or near well-established existing developments such as Las Companas, Aldea, La Mirada and others. It sits in an environmentally sensitive area — a high desert piñon-juniper forest with stunted tree growth, little grass or other vegetation, and no permanent water source other than that supplied by the county. It is home to coyotes, rabbits, jackrabbits, a myriad of nesting and migratory birds, and, uniquely, in a low-lying area that floods during the monsoons, a colony of frogs. There are also three archaeologically sensitive sites on the property. This special place deserves care in development.
The developer, Ron Sebesta, has submitted a plat proposal and restrictive covenants to the county for 22 single-family residential lots (2.5 or 5 acres) and one lot for two duplex rental units. I understand that Sebesta bought this property and has a right to develop it. It is how he plans to develop it that is the problem. Sebesta is proposing equestrian estates, with up to two horses per lot.
Further, in addition to a single-family home on each lot, his proposal allows for a studio, a separate accessory dwelling unit, a barn or stable up to 3,500 square feet, a corral, extensive fencing, an unspecified number of vehicles (which he lists as including “extra automobiles, trailers, boats, recreational vehicles, and other motorized vehicles” that “must be screened from view” by fencing, which just creates more fencing), lighting on poles as high as 10 feet off the ground, and a septic system on each lot. He also proposes a 24-foot height restriction and pitched roofs.
All of this flies in the face of surrounding established neighborhoods, none of which house horses, and all of which have gone to great lengths to preserve the surrounding environment as much as possible, with detailed restrictive covenants that protect both natural landscape and open spaces, as well as the general aesthetic of the community. To me, almost everything in Sebesta’s proposal is in conflict with this carefully thought-out area development plan.
Most of our concerns over this proposed development relate directly to Sebesta’s insistence on having Sierra Vista developed as equestrian estates. I do not hate horses; in fact, I am a staunch animal lover. But this is simply not an area conducive to raising horses. I picture dry, dusty corrals, baking in the summer heat, with no grass or shade trees, and certainly no pastures for turnout. This is not Tesuque or Corrales; there is no river access here. I’m also not sure where these horses could be ridden — there is very limited access to trails, most of which are private walking trails for neighboring residents.
For his part, Sebesta has not responded to any of the concerns our homeowners association has expressed since his plans were first released at the end of 2020, and his current submission is essentially unchanged from the original. He has refused to meet with surrounding communities. This complete disregard for neighbors is telling and concerning.
This is not just a question of “not in my backyard,” but of how we want to see our county land developed going forward. Should there not be consideration to existing neighborhoods and their residents, and to preserving the natural landscape and environment as much as possible? Sierra Vista would do none of those things.
Lori Whittaker is a retired family physician and a native of Montreal. She and her husband have lived in Santa Fe for 10 years.