We all know there is someone out there working to protect the environment.
Someone is making sure that our forests are pretty enough for our morning hikes and skies clear enough for stargazing. What we don’t know is who is responsible for ensuring our health and safety every day. Allow me to introduce you to the Environmental Protection Agency.
What is the EPA? The Environmental Protection Agency is a federal agency that works to protect the environment through enforcing national standards under environmental laws with the help and consultation of states, tribes and local governments. The agency manages everything from water treatment, pesticide and chemical regulation, indoor air quality and outdoor recreation to international agreements and partnerships. If you drink water, eat food or live in a house, you should care about the EPA.
The EPA — like several other federal agencies — faces the threat of federal budget guts. With an already minimal budget, the EPA relies on the existing money to fun essential programs and workers. Any cuts to the budget would be like taking food and water from a starving agency.
There are several risks we face from the environment that have the potential to damage our health. Living in close proximity to a Superfund site leads to exposure to toxic chemicals. Certain areas of the country are more at risk for radon poisoning. The water we drink every day has to undergo testing and treatment to prevent contamination. The food we eat is tested for pesticides and other chemicals. The EPA’s funding is necessary to monitory and regulate that the conditions we live are optimal for our own health and safety.
The cleaning of Superfund sites across the nation is a slow and time-consuming process — it takes, on average 10 years to finish cleaning of a site after its released proposal. With continued budget cuts, this process will only be extended, vastly increasing the risk of groundwater contamination and exposure to toxic chemicals.
There are only 19 Superfund sites in New Mexico. Four of these sites have been deleted and 11 have finished construction. Other states are not as fortunate: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and California each have more than 100 Superfund sites, and only 20 percent to 25 percent of these sites have completed the cleaning process.
According to National Geographic, 95 Superfund sites across the country are exposing people to dangerous levels of toxic chemicals. Due to funding setbacks, some of these sites have been listed for decades and continue to put people at risk.
Living in New Mexico — or Zone 6, as referred to by the EPA — we are at higher risk for being exposed to toxic levels of radon. Exposure to these toxic levels of radon has the potential to lead to lung cancer, and the EPA ensures that every household has accessibility to affordable radon testing.
With an already scarce source of water, the EPA helps the New Mexico Environment Department to develop the necessary infrastructure for water treatment throughout the state. The environment department works with local governments, citizen groups and federal agencies to maximize efforts to provide safe and healthy water to New Mexico residents.
The EPA not only monitors our health but also aids tribes across the nation to develop and maintain their own environmentally safe practices. In 1992, Congress passed the Indian Environmental General Assistant Program Act. This provides grants for tribes to assist in developing environmental protection programs and hazardous waste management programs on tribal lands.
The EPA regulates so many aspects of our daily lives that decrease its funding thins the line between life and death. How could we survive without the constant control of the air we breathe and the food we consume? The first step to saving our own lives is by saving the EPA.
