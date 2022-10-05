Earlier this year, as New Mexicans faced record high gas prices, oil industry profits surged to record levels. Exxon Mobil alone reported $17.9 billion in quarterly income — all while we continue to face pain at the pump and deal with the effects of fossil fuel-induced heat waves, drought and wildfires.

As pumpjacks in the Permian Basin continue going gangbusters, I have learned that southeast New Mexico (along with portions of West Texas) may be approaching a level of ozone pollution called “non-attainment” by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In simpler terms, that means the air quality in this region is not safe and no longer meets EPA air quality standards designed to protect the air we breathe. We already know from a recent American Lung Association report that Doña Ana, Eddy, San Juan and Bernalillo counties all received an “F” for air quality due to high ozone alert days.

As a public health expert, I am concerned about the ever-growing negative impacts from the oil and gas industry. The science is clear — ground-level ozone worsens asthma and other respiratory and lung diseases, putting front-line communities in New Mexico at grave risk. If there ever was a time to regulate the unfettered release of dangerous air pollutants that further stress our respiratory health, now would be the time.

Melissa Toledo-Ontiveros is a member of the American Public Health Association, where she serves on the Climate and Health Equity Board. She is also the co-president elect of the New Mexico Public Health Association.

