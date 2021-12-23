On Nov. 5, 2019, 11,258 scientists co-signed a letter appearing in Bioscience magazine.
The first paragraph reads: “Scientists have a moral obligation to clearly warn humanity of any catastrophic threat and to 'tell it like it is.' On the basis of this obligation … we declare, with more than 11,000 scientist signatories from around the world, clearly and unequivocally that planet Earth is facing a climate emergency.”
I hear this as a frightened prayer.
Before the Environmental Protection Agency is a proposed rule limiting greenhouse gases and other harmful pollutants. The term “existential threat” used in reference to global warming misses the gut-busting quality of a life-and-death threat. It lacks children starving; families and villages swept away by flood; breathing smoke for weeks, indoors or out; and the viciousness of a collapsing global economy. You, as destiny would have it, are one of the few checks in this game of chicken we are playing against physics, biology and chemistry.
I regularly read Scientific American, Science magazine and more. It is clear that the climate crisis is the tip of the arrow that pierces the planet — the sixth mass extinction is underway and is human-caused.
The choices we make now will determine how far this extinction will go. If we continue down the path we are on, it could be as devastating as the fifth mass extinction that brought down the dinosaurs. This is no poetic exaggeration but an evidence-based, peer-reviewed fact.
The rational response to such a threat is to turn 180 degrees and move as fast as possible. Humans aren’t that rational. We have spent at least the last two decades shadow-dancing with the greenhouse gas producers and everyone dependent on the status quo but also anesthetizing ourselves with ignoring and denying the enormousness of the problem and the enormity of implementing solutions. You share the privilege, responsibility and burden of proposing those solutions.
Humanity has ignored and denied this problem as long as it can. We truly stand on the precipice of global ecological collapse of the life-support systems that have nurtured us to this point.
I take up the frightened prayer of science and implore you to make your proposals equal to the threat we face. The threat we face comes from the power wielded by the hands of the arrogant and greedy. The antidote to arrogance and greed is prudence and humility with a generous portion of courage. The servants of greed and arrogance by their nature ignore or overpower anything that opposes their appetites.
Indeed, less than a year ago the EPA was commonly known as the “Environmental Destruction Agency” through no fault of its own. The window of opportunity opens and closes. Right now it is open. Leave it to the politicians to water down the proposals. The EPA's job is to represent evidence-based science and the hopes of humanity to avoid “catastrophic threat” from the “climate emergency."
I close as I began, reading the opening paragraph from 11,258 scientists: “Scientists have a moral obligation to clearly warn humanity of any catastrophic threat and to 'tell it like it is.' On the basis of this obligation we declare, with more than 11,000 scientist signatories from around the world, clearly and unequivocally that planet Earth is facing a climate emergency.”
Please heed this frightened prayer (and consider buying solar panels).
