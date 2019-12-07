Envision the future as the new year looms

The mad scramble of the holiday season is well underway. We’ve been spooked, thankful, we’ve shopped, and now forge headlong into Hanukkah, Solstice, Christmas, Kwanzaa and the looming New Year.
A new year is perhaps an apt time to envision our future. We might begin by asking some questions: What kind of a country are we? Where are we headed? What has been given up in the past three years? Can we retain all the trappings of democracy as our institutions of government slowly erode? Is propagating lies the new normal?
Relax, take a few deep breaths, sit quietly for a moment. Imagine your children or grandchildren are sitting with you. Think about how our country can be two years out. Then, ask more questions.
How do your children look upon the office of the president? Envision with them the sort of person occupying the Oval Office. Is it someone you and they can look up to and emulate? Is it someone who best represents you on the world stage? What are the values and principles that emanate from that person? Are you and your children proud of them? Do you feel secure with competent leadership? Would you let your children watch this person at work even if he/she was unaware of their presence? What lessons might they take away from such an experience? Is this person even-tempered, thoughtful and articulate? Do you trust this person to act in the best interest of you, your children and the country?
Envision the leader of the free world addressing other nations. What is the tone of voice of our president? What kind of language is used? Are we proud of what our president says and how the words are spoken? How is our country perceived abroad? Are our promises kept? Our allies assured of our support? Can we be trusted? Do we speak the truth as a nation? Are we still sure which nations are our enemies, the ones attempting to undermine us? Who in 2022 are our allies? Are we clear about our standards of engagement? Do we trust our leader to defend us against attack?
Maybe a visioning exercise is precisely what is needed as the election year looms before us. Many more questions can be asked as we define our values and what we demand of a person who will lead us through a difficult time fraught with peril as the cornerstones of our democracy have begun to show cracks and the rule of law weakens. Let us be clear about what truly matters most. A few thoughtful moments might help.
Nancy Burgas retired from a career in which she helped organizations articulate values, vision, mission statements and strategic plans. She lives in Santa Fe.
