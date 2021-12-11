As a trans Latinx working-class artist and educator, I’ve seen what the future of environmental conservation looks like in the faces of my community members, friends, colleagues and students. No longer is it simply a white, straight and cisgender field.
It’s intersectional, collaborative, multifaceted and energetic about instigating real positive change. It’s a vibrant group of people filled with a range of perspectives, and we’re passionate advocates ready to fight for our future.
If you’ve been following the climate justice movement, you’ll know that our planet’s young people have been at the forefront of actions to mitigate the climate crisis. The same, unfortunately, cannot necessarily be said for the related, ever-intensifying biodiversity crisis. But that’s beginning to change, finally. I’m grateful to have been a part of that recent shift, and it is that story I share with you today.
During fall 2020, I took a class on the biodiversity crisis and conservation at the University of New Mexico as part of my graduate studies in art and ecology. Just as the class was getting started, a shocking, disastrous mass die-off of birds unfolded across New Mexico, in which by the end of October, according to iNaturalist, 222 distinct species died. I was a witness to that tragedy.
In the months to follow, I created a series of illustrations for a graphic novel for the class, the contents of which brought together stories regarding conservation justice and the harrowing impact of the biodiversity crisis. My focus was on ensuring the subjects of these interconnected tales — whether they be human or more than human — were depicted in a way that recognized their vitality and importance. Part of this body of work would go on to be adapted to support a national biodiversity campaign that is gaining traction and momentum.
The Defenders of Wildlife, a national conservation organization with a strong presence in New Mexico, is spearheading a national effort that invites my generation to stand up and get involved in a movement that urges the Biden-Harris administration to adopt a biodiversity strategy — a whole-of-government approach to tackling species extinction — with a student sign-on letter as well as student-led state and local resolutions.
This multilingual letter opens with an illustration I created to represent the new era of conservation crusaders. I hope folks who have predominantly been left outside of the mainstream discourse and initiatives of ecological justice will see themselves in one of the many varied faces of this illustration. I want to honor the many voices and contributors to the conservation movement, but especially the brilliant and dedicated young Black, brown and Indigenous peoples who are engaged in conservation today.
We need to show people like me and those in my community there is space for them in the field of biodiversity conservation, and that their individual skills and experiences are not only valuable but are critically needed to shape a more just future for our planet.
The U.S. is one of the few countries in the world that doesn’t have a national biodiversity action plan. The campaign being led by the Defenders of Wildlife is our best hope right now at bringing one into existence. I encourage everyone to engage in this initiative, because what we decide to do — or not do — today will undoubtedly impact the generations to follow after us.
