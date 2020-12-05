The Santa Fe Botanical Garden is an important community asset in Northern New Mexico. Located in the heart of Santa Fe, it sponsors educational programming and provides a safe place to walk and experience nature.
The botanical garden opened its Museum Hill garden in 2013, which now encompasses more than 20 acres of gardens, woodlands, an orchard and an amphitheater. In the seven years since the Museum Hill site opened, the plantings, which celebrate the botanical heritage of our region, have grown and matured. The rich variety of heights, shapes, colors and textures, set against beautiful rock work, gives it great beauty. The once-new plantings now have a look of permanence, and the garden has become a place of contemplation and rejuvenation, as well as a place to learn.
Since 1993, the Santa Fe Botanical Garden has managed the Leonora Curtain Wetland Preserve south of Santa Fe. This 35-acre site, with its spring-fed pond and remarkable diversity of plants and wildlife, is open during the summer months.
What makes the garden even more special is that it highlights Santa Fe’s importance as a geologic and botanical crossroads, situated at the southern end of the Rocky Mountains, the northern area of the Rio Grande Valley, adjacent to the Chihuahuan Desert to the south, the Great Plains to the east and the rangelands to the west. Plant life from these diverse geographic areas can be found in the garden’s two sites. This rich confluence of native flora makes Santa Fe a unique gardening area and an important location for the interpretation of plant life.
Santa Fe is not only at an intersection of geologic and botanical regions, it is also a cultural crossroads. Ancestral Puebloan peoples were here for thousands of years before Europeans arrived; the ancestral peoples had long established trade with other American tribes, including exchange of seeds and plants to enhance their farming. When Spanish settlers arrived more than 400 years ago, they brought fruit trees and other plants, further enriching the botanical diversity of the area. The first Anglo-European settlers arrived in the 19th century, primarily via the Old Santa Fe Trail.
Before COVID-19, the garden at Museum Hill was open year-round and visited annually by more than 65,000 people, including children taking part in organized education programs, local adults visiting the garden or taking advantage of our many classes or events, and tourists who view the garden as a major attraction. Fees from visitation and events, memberships and volunteer activities provide important support for the garden and its finances. Unfortunately, the pandemic resulted in the garden being closed for months, and the loss of revenue has required numerous cutbacks in staffing and programming.
The garden is now open to visitors, and it is a safe place to walk and be inspired by the beauty of our natural world and Santa Fe’s place in it. We hope Santa Feans will don masks and visit the garden this winter, and then join us when we can again schedule programs and events, hopefully next summer.
To support the garden as a member, or to take part in our annual appeal, please visit our website at santafebotanicalgarden.org. Year-end donations are more important than ever this year to ensure that the garden can continue to enrich life in Santa Fe.
The Santa Fe Botanical Garden celebrates, cultivates and conserves the rich botanical heritage and biodiversity of our region. It focuses on conservation and sustainability of land and water. During these difficult times, we greatly need the support of the Santa Fe community to continue to thrive.
