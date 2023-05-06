As a longtime beekeeper, I am frequently responding to questions about honeybees.

For example (all true) — “There are a bunch of bees in my Coke cans. Is this a swarm? I am scared. Can you make them go away?” The answer, “No, it is not a swarm. If you want them to go away, seal the cans up in a bag so that honeybees, who are opportunistic feeders, cannot get at them.” Another question: “I see a huge bunch of bees on my rose bush. They are all crowded together. What should I do?” (also true — the sheriff, city police, the ambulance service were all in attendance).

This probably is a swarm. Swarms occur in the spring when there is plenty of forage and the colony has outgrown its hive. If you see a swarm, know that these honeybees are at their most gentle, as they have nothing to protect. (I cut the branch and put them in a box and brought them home to rehive.) You can call a beekeeper to come and get them, or just watch as they find a new home and leave your rose bush.

Carol A. Horwitz has a small farm in Ribera — White Duck Farm. She raises honeybees, goats, chickens and ducks. She is very active with the Las Vegas, N.M., Farmers Market.

