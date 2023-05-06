As a longtime beekeeper, I am frequently responding to questions about honeybees.
For example (all true) — “There are a bunch of bees in my Coke cans. Is this a swarm? I am scared. Can you make them go away?” The answer, “No, it is not a swarm. If you want them to go away, seal the cans up in a bag so that honeybees, who are opportunistic feeders, cannot get at them.” Another question: “I see a huge bunch of bees on my rose bush. They are all crowded together. What should I do?” (also true — the sheriff, city police, the ambulance service were all in attendance).
This probably is a swarm. Swarms occur in the spring when there is plenty of forage and the colony has outgrown its hive. If you see a swarm, know that these honeybees are at their most gentle, as they have nothing to protect. (I cut the branch and put them in a box and brought them home to rehive.) You can call a beekeeper to come and get them, or just watch as they find a new home and leave your rose bush.
The most frequent question I have been getting is, “Where are the bees? I didn’t see any on my flowering peach tree, or my apple tree, or the wild plums or the pears. What is going on?” The answer is frightening simple — sprays — as in insecticide, fungicide or weed killers. When items are sprayed — even if only on the lowly dandelion, it affects our honeybees.
The poison is in the air. The bees die, or even worse, they bring the spray back to the hive with the nectar they have collected. Then the entire hive is sickened or dies. Some sprays make it difficult for the bees to navigate and find their way home. And some plants that you purchase at big box stores have poisons in them such that when the bees forage on them, they again are weakened.
We can live with weeds. And we all like to eat, right? We love our fresh peaches or raw green peas, or crispy apples. About 35% of everything we eat and 75% of our flowers are pollinated by our honeybees or other pollinators — butterflies, bats, even some flies. If you love your fresh foods, please do not spray. We all share the air and are affected by what it contains. If you have questions or concerns about honeybees, feel free to give me a call, Carol at 575-421-0100. I bet we can find some nontoxic treatment — (boiling water, perhaps?) to help control yard problems.
Carol A. Horwitz has a small farm in Ribera — White Duck Farm. She raises honeybees, goats, chickens and ducks. She is very active with the Las Vegas, N.M., Farmers Market.