Over the last several weeks, I have had several conversations with community leaders about the upcoming mayoral and City Council races. While these conversations have been about different topics and different people, the common threads throughout them have been anger and voting disparity.
Santa Feans are angry. While there are several reasons presented for this anger, I think it comes down to a simple lack of agency in the way our community has progressed (to some, regressed) over the last several years. City Hall makes decisions, yet it seems those decisions are largely made within a bubble that really doesn’t allow outside participation. Furthermore, the anger is, to me, directly linked to a lack of voter participation in Districts 3 and 4.
The trouble Santa Fe has with voter participation is layered and not simple to solve. Not only do we have to vote for our officials, but we have to rank all the candidates when we cast our vote. Then the vote counting is also challenging to understand. Therefore, if you take someone who thinks City Hall doesn’t affect their lives and couple that belief with a difficult-to-understand voting system, the result is nonparticipation.
I suggest community leaders start educating Santa Feans, especially on the south side, about voting and why it matters. We need to sell the idea of voting as participatory and then educate citizens about our ranked-choice system of voting. If we can start now, there is time to engage our entire community, not just “reliable voters.” I’ve worked campaigns that target voters who vote regularly, and I found it to be exclusionary.
We’d canvas maybe three out of 10 houses. While the campaign was successful, it wasn’t engaging. Candidates want to win; community leaders need to engage. These days, I’m not convinced that candidates are community leaders. They’ll target reliable voters and likely win, but exclude everyone else in the process.
Therefore, I will do my part to educate as many people as I can about why local elections matter. City Hall should not exist in its own bubble. Rather, it should seek to build and engage a participatory community. If if doesn’t, the anger will grow with no outlet for expression.
When that happens, there will be two Santa Fes: One that’s on the bleachers watching everything unfold and another that’s actually playing in the game. Last time I checked, those in the bleachers far outnumber those on the field.
