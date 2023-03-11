New Mexico is blessed with the wind and sun we need to transition to a clean-energy economy. With increased droughts, fires and floods, we have every reason to do so. But state leaders can do more to build a more prosperous clean-energy future for all New Mexicans.

Most of the state’s economy could nearly eliminate climate pollution with standards and investments to support renewable energy, electrification (of vehicles, buildings, space and water heaters, and industry) and money-saving energy efficiency (better-sealed homes and buildings and appliances that don’t waste energy), while growing new jobs in the clean-energy economy.

Since the passage of the state’s landmark Energy Transition Act four years ago, renewable energy costs have continued to decline and the Inflation Reduction Act ensures billions of dollars in clean-energy tax incentives. Unfortunately, New Mexico’s major utilities are moving too slowly. For example, the utility serving Eastern New Mexico has no plans to build new renewable energy for the next several years and is instead reinvesting in its costly and inefficient coal plants across the Texas border.

Noah Long is the director, Western Region Climate and Clean Energy Program, for the Natural Resources Defense Council.