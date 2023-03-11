New Mexico is blessed with the wind and sun we need to transition to a clean-energy economy. With increased droughts, fires and floods, we have every reason to do so. But state leaders can do more to build a more prosperous clean-energy future for all New Mexicans.
Most of the state’s economy could nearly eliminate climate pollution with standards and investments to support renewable energy, electrification (of vehicles, buildings, space and water heaters, and industry) and money-saving energy efficiency (better-sealed homes and buildings and appliances that don’t waste energy), while growing new jobs in the clean-energy economy.
Since the passage of the state’s landmark Energy Transition Act four years ago, renewable energy costs have continued to decline and the Inflation Reduction Act ensures billions of dollars in clean-energy tax incentives. Unfortunately, New Mexico’s major utilities are moving too slowly. For example, the utility serving Eastern New Mexico has no plans to build new renewable energy for the next several years and is instead reinvesting in its costly and inefficient coal plants across the Texas border.
This year, New Mexico also can establish efficiency standards for new appliances and require manufacturers to sell an increasing amount of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Next year, the Legislature can ensure the Public Regulation Commission has authority to speed up the utility transition to cost effective clean energy and require electric utilities to help customers invest in energy efficiency and convert to electricity instead of fuels for heating.
The state has made progress in addressing previously unregulated pollution from oil and gas, but extraction still causes over half the climate pollution in the state. Large pollution sources, many of which are oil and gas-related, are not required to cut emissions over time. Our state agencies need funding and a clear mandate to implement, enforce, review and improve standards on large polluters.
What about hydrogen? Hydrogen produced from water with renewable energy can potentially replace fossil fuels in a few applications that are hard to electrify such as shipping, aviation and steel manufacturing, possibly up to 10% to 15% of current energy uses. Many other energy uses, like furnaces and passenger vehicles, are bad uses of hydrogen and are better suited for electrification.
Producing hydrogen from methane gas relies on drilling that causes air and water pollution. The process also uses water and releases carbon dioxide, which must be captured (using more water and energy) and stored underground, to have a chance at keeping emissions from the process low. Promoting more carbon production from oil and gas is not a good investment for a clean-energy transition.
The tax package and budget passed by the House proposes to increase energy and environmental agencies’ budgets and fund storage and electric vehicle tax credits. The Senate can add funding for additional clean energy and economic transition items. Hopefully those will include funding for cleanup at the now-retired San Juan coal plant, geothermal research, and funding to support economic transition from fossil fuels. Much will be left to the state Economic Development Department to determine the best investments. Community input will be critical.
In future sessions, the Legislature could use revenue surpluses to set a 10-year goal of providing home weatherization support for every low-income family in the state. That would likely cost about $500 million and could put thousands of New Mexicans to work.
Let’s focus on the standards and investments that can jump-start a clean-energy transition now. Doing so can create new jobs, businesses and opportunities and start cutting pollution that’s harming our health and environment today.
Noah Long is the director, Western Region Climate and Clean Energy Program, for the Natural Resources Defense Council.