The International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 953, represents 1,139 members around New Mexico, including 237 current and recently laid off coal miners, 80 percent of whom are Native American. Our miners have provided around-the-clock service to operations at the San Juan and Navajo mines for over 55 years. As we all know by now, our industry is in a rapid transition away from fossil fuel power generation.
I have worked with community leaders and our Legislature to mitigate the harsh realities of the pending San Juan plant closure. Specifically, the resources provided for in the Energy Transition Act to assist displaced workers (our people) with critically needed relief are being held hostage by the frivolous and unnecessary legal barricades initiated by New Energy Economy. Our people are facing layoffs with nothing more than a pink slip, while important training and extended health care dollars sit idle as our people struggle to survive.
Unfortunately, the hardships on our community caused by the actions of New Energy Economy don’t stop there. Its legal gamesmanship and attacks on our elected decision-makers not only harm our families and our community, but obstruct progress, innovation and the partnership knocking on our door by one of the most advanced and innovative utility companies on the planet.
If New Energy Economy is successful in obstructing the Avangrid/Public Service Company of New Mexico merger, its actions will deny jobs, training opportunities and curtail a much-needed boost to our economy. The potential for a brighter and cleaner future for our youth will become an afterthought of what could have been.
Its attempt to block this merger is more of the same chaos it so liberally and recklessly injects into our daily lives. As the New Energy Economy people work to impress their funders and out-of-state backers, our members, our economy and our environment suffers. If this is the new energy economy they are planning for New Mexico, count us out.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.