One thing we learned from former President Donald Trump is that when false information is repeated loudly and often, people start to believe it. So too, apparently, with the false attacks on the Energy Transition Act. Lisa Silva’s op-ed (“Give the Energy Transition Act a happy ending,” Feb. 3) repeats the misinformation of ETA opponents and fossil fuel advocates that the ETA harms Public Service Compnay of New Mexico customers and needs to be amended. It does not.
Silva’s first claim is that ETA requires the Public Regulation Commission to allow full cost recovery for coal, gas and nuclear plants that are abandoned. She quotes an ETA provision called “31C” to support her assertion. She is wrong. The same argument she makes, about that same provision, was made during PNM’s recent San Juan coal plant closure case. It was soundly rejected by the commission, which found the claim to be based on a misunderstanding of the law.
Here’s the commission: “NEE’s [New Energy Economy] reliance on Section 31(C) is misplaced. Section 31(C) addresses the result under the Renewable Energy Act of a special Commission order requiring the discontinuance of service by an electric generation facility if the Commission orders a utility to acquire a replacement resource with less or zero carbon dioxide emissions. It does not apply to a facility, such as San Juan Units 1 and 4, which [a] utility requests permission to abandon pursuant to the ETA.”
Silva also claims that the ETA deprives the PRC of its ability to review the prudence of PNM’s coal investments. Again, that is not true. Here’s what the PRC decided, after months of litigation, on that same claim in the recent case governing PNM’s San Juan coal plant under the ETA:
“As in the prior section, all parties that addressed the issue, except NEE [New Energy Economy], agree that the Commission has the authority to review the reasonableness and prudence of the actual costs. ... [A]s required by the ETA, the decision would establish a process to adjust PNM’s base rates in the future to reconcile any differences between the estimated costs recovered in the bonds and PNM’s actual costs. This process would include the opportunity to review the reasonableness and prudence of costs that have not, prior to this case, already been reviewed for reasonableness and prudence.”
Finally, Silva suggests that the ETA will increase costs to PNM customers. That, too, is a persistent and false statement, often made by ETA opponents and fossil fuel interests. In the San Juan case, the PRC found that the San Juan closure and abandonment, as administered by the ETA, would save customers nearly 10 percent on utility bills.
The Energy Transition Act moves New Mexico away from fossil generation, builds hundreds of millions of dollars of new renewables, provides tens of millions of dollars of relief for communities impacted by coal plant closures, and does all this while saving customers money. It does not need to be amended.
Steve Michel is the deputy director, Clean Energy Program, with Western Resource Advocates.
